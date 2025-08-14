The NGX Consumer Goods sector is home to some of the market’s biggest players, which are large-cap companies whose price swings can set the tone for the broader index.

Tracked by the NGX Consumer Goods Index, the sector commands a market capitalization of over N18 trillion, often neck and neck with the Industrial Goods sector for the top spot.

One of the defining features of this sector is the sheer size of its companies’ balance sheets, particularly their total assets.

Large total assets do not just signal capacity for higher revenue generation; they also serve as strong collateral for financing, inspire investor confidence, and provide resilience against economic shocks.

In this report, we spotlight the top 10 consumer goods companies ranked by their latest total assets, a metric that reflects their scale and dominance in the market.

Collectively, these top 10 companies hold total assets worth N5.9 trillion, up 5.89% from their previous cumulative figure of N5.6 trillion, reflecting steady growth.

That being said, here’s the list of the sector’s asset heavyweights.

Nascon Allied Industries Plc comes in at 10th place with total assets of N111.6 billion, up 42.20% from N78.5 billion reported in December 2024. The salt and seasoning producer holds a market capitalization of N262.6 billion, making up about 1.4% of the total market cap of the sector. In the second quarter ended June 2025, Nascon posted a pretax profit of N11.9 billion, a 121.98% jump from last year, bringing its half-year profit to N23.2 billion. This was supported by strong sales, with quarterly revenue rising 35.39% to N36.3 billion, lifting the half-year total to N78.1 billion from N50.4 billion.