The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the naira is one of the strongest currencies in the world, urging Nigerians to handle with integrity.

The CBN said this when it hosted its flagship sensitisation event, the CBN Fair, in Lagos, in a bid to reinforce public trust in Nigeria’s currency and deepen financial inclusion, spotlighting the importance of preserving the dignity of the naira and embracing alternative payment channels.

At the heart of the campaign was Paul Onuoha, a senior official from the CBN’s Currency Operations Department, who led an interactive session on identifying counterfeit notes and understanding the security features embedded in the naira. His presentation underscored the resilience of Nigeria’s currency against forgery.

“Naira is one of the strongest currencies in the world when it comes to security features,” Onuoha said, as he demonstrated practical techniques for spotting fake notes.

The fair, themed “Driving Alternative Payment Channels as Tools for Financial Inclusion, Growth and Accelerated Economic Development”, brought together a diverse mix of stakeholders including entrepreneurs, fintech innovators, financial institutions, market leaders, students, and youth groups.

Currency integrity and public engagement

Hakama Sidi-Ali, Acting Director of the CBN’s Corporate Communications Department, emphasized the bank’s commitment to engaging directly with the public on policies that promote sustainable growth and monetary stability.

“We also urge you to preserve the dignity of our currency by avoiding abuse. Do not spray, hawk, mutilate, or counterfeit the naira. Respect and keep it clean,” she said.

Sidi-Ali noted that under the leadership of Governor Olayemi Cardoso, the CBN remains focused on stimulating productivity, expanding financial access, and maintaining price stability.

Technology and financial inclusion

Sunday Daibo, CBN’s Lagos Branch Controller, described the fair as more than an exhibition, it was a celebration of collective commitment to economic resilience and national development.

“Let this fair be a launchpad for initiatives that will carry the benefits of alternative payment channels to every corner of our nation,” Daibo said.

Other speakers, including Ayodeji Ojo from the Other Financial Institutions (OFI) Supervision Department, highlighted the role of the CBN in protecting savings, promoting access to credit, and strengthening trust in licensed financial institutions.

The event also featured discussions on open banking, payment system innovations, and the strategic importance of a strong naira in attracting investment and fostering a vibrant economy.

With Paul Onuoha’s expert-led session anchoring the fair’s message, the CBN reaffirmed its commitment to currency integrity and inclusive financial growth—sending a clear signal that the naira is not just a medium of exchange, but a symbol of national pride.