Nigeria’s headline inflation is projected to slow marginally in July 2025, with analysts placing year-on-year estimates between 22.20% and 22.80%.

While seasonal harvests, naira stability, and efficiency gains in manufacturing could temper price growth, stubbornly high food and transport costs are expected to keep inflationary pressures elevated.

The latest report follows June’s inflation of 22.22%, where the slowdown was largely driven by base effects. Food and core inflation rose slightly, highlighting that statistical moderation has yet to translate into significant household relief.

Analysts say improved domestic food supply, relative exchange rate stability, and moderating energy costs could help sustain the downward trajectory, although persistent structural cost drivers will keep price pressures elevated.

Expert views on July inflation outlook

Vice Chairman, Highcap Securities, Prof. David Adonri

Prof. Adonri believes food inflation could begin to moderate. He points to the ongoing harvest of staple crops such as maize, yam, and cassava, which should boost market supply and reduce price pressure in the short term. “Food inflation is likely to moderate as the harvest of staples begins”.

Historically, Nigeria’s inflation tends to respond positively to harvest cycles, provided distribution networks function efficiently.

Prof. Adonri also highlights the relative stability in the naira over the past quarter, which limits the extent to which imported food and agricultural inputs feed into higher costs.

The combination of increased domestic supply and reduced currency volatility, he argues, creates the right environment to sustain the recent marginal decline in headline inflation recorded in June.

The MD, Arthur Steven Asset Management Ltd, Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe

Amolegbe expects slow downward trend n headline inflation. Persistent high food and elevated transport costs will keep general price levels sticky.

He stated “we are probably going to see headline inflation continue its downward trajectory albeit at a relatively slow pace given that food prices are still elevated and so has transport cost”.

However, Amolegbe notes that lower energy costs compared to earlier in the year could help cushion the impact on production and logistics, offsetting some of the upward momentum.

Managing Director at Rostrum Investment & Securities Ltd, Mr Sunday Olaitan stated that “Nigeria’s inflationary pressures in July 2025 will remain elevated, though the pace of increase is likely to be modest”.

He projects headline inflation to fall within the 22.2%–22.8% year-on-year range. While the relative stability of the naira and efficiency gains in the manufacturing sector could help limit further upward pressure, structural cost drivers remain firmly in place.

He notes that food inflation will continue to be the largest contributor to headline inflation this month, as seasonal scarcity during the planting season, insecurity in producing regions, and persistent logistics bottlenecks keep prices high.

Elevated fuel prices, which have ranged between N861 and N1,100 this year, will sustain cost pressures on transportation and production, pushing up both food and non-food prices. He stresses that even if pump prices ease, the impact on consumer prices will be muted unless other cost drivers also decline.

On the currency front, Olaitan highlights the naira’s relative calm compared to Q1 2025, which has helped contain imported inflation for manufactured goods. However, he warns that any renewed FX volatility could quickly feed through to prices.

High raw material costs, both imported and locally sourced, continue to strain manufacturers, though half-year earnings from listed companies suggest some firms are offsetting these pressures through operational efficiency and localized sourcing.

With the Monetary Policy Rate steady at 27.5%, Olaitan argues that monetary tightening alone is unlikely to deliver significant short-term relief.

Instead, sustained FX stability and targeted supply-side improvements will be key to easing inflationary pressures. He concludes that while food and transport costs will keep inflation elevated in July, the combination of currency stability, improved manufacturing efficiency, and seasonal supply gains towards Q3 could help prevent a sharper rise.

Key drivers of inflation

Food supply: Harvest season will boost availability of staples, but insecurity and poor transport networks keep prices high.

Harvest season will boost availability of staples, but insecurity and poor transport networks keep prices high. Energy cost: Pump prices have remained high, ranging from N861 to N1,100 this year, sustaining cost pressures on transportation and production. While lower pump prices could slow inflation, they may not directly reduce prices without easing other cost drivers.

Pump prices have remained high, ranging from N861 to N1,100 this year, sustaining cost pressures on transportation and production. While lower pump prices could slow inflation, they may not directly reduce prices without easing other cost drivers. Exchange rate calm: Reduced FX volatility since Q1 2025 has helped contain imported inflation. However, any renewed naira weakness could quickly filter into prices.

Reduced FX volatility since Q1 2025 has helped contain imported inflation. However, any renewed naira weakness could quickly filter into prices. Cost of raw materials: Both imported and local input costs remain high. Some manufacturers are offsetting these through operational efficiencies and local sourcing, which could limit price hikes.

Both imported and local input costs remain high. Some manufacturers are offsetting these through operational efficiencies and local sourcing, which could limit price hikes. Interest rates: The Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is steady at 27.5%. Analysts say inflation moderation in the short term will depend more on FX stability without supply-side relief, its power is limited.

The road ahead

July’s numbers may show inflation inching sideways rather than spiraling. But the true test will come in August and beyond, as the harvest season deepens and naira stability is tested by global and domestic pressures. For now, Nigerians are watching prices with cautious hope and a wary eye on the pumps, markets, and FX screens.