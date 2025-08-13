The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced an investigation into Duru Ikechukwu Damian, who was intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for allegedly failing to declare a large sum of foreign currency at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

Damian, scheduled to travel to Dubai on an Emirates Airlines flight, initially claimed he had only $10,000 in his possession. A subsequent search, however, uncovered an additional $49,000, bringing the total to $59,000, which he had not declared as required under Nigerian currency regulations.

The arrest occurred on Monday, August 11, 2025, at the AML/CFT Currency Declaration Desk during a routine check by the NCS, according to a statement on the EFCC’s official X account. The following day, Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Damian was handed over to the EFCC for further investigation.

“Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have commenced investigation of one Duru Ikechukwu Damian arrested by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, for allegedly failing to declare the sum of $59,000( Fifty Nine Thousand United States Dollars),” the statement read in part.

It added, “Upon his arrest, the suspect, who was scheduled to travel on Emirates Airline to Dubai, claimed he had only $10,000( Ten Thousand Dollars) on him. However, when a search was conducted on him, a sum of $49,000 was discovered undeclared, totalling $59,000. “

More insights

At the handover, E. I. Harrison, the Area Comptroller of the NCS at the airport, explained that the agency has been actively educating travelers on the importance of declaring foreign currencies.

He noted that announcements are made at regular intervals throughout the airport, and electronic signages also display reminders about the rules. Despite these efforts, some travelers continue to ignore the regulations, prompting enforcement actions like Damian’s arrest.

Receiving the suspect, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Ahmed Ghali, stressed that the commission would not waver in enforcing the law.

He noted that the EFCC’s mandate is to ensure compliance with anti-money laundering regulations and that individuals who violate the law will not go unpunished. The enforcement serves as a clear reminder that all travelers must follow currency declaration requirements.

Travelers are allowed to carry up to $10,000 without declaring it. Any amount above this needs to be declared to customs officials, which is why Damian’s undeclared $49,000 triggered the EFCC investigation.