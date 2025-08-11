MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited says persistent power outages in parts of Enugu are due to technical issues described as “code coverage conflicts and related glitches,” which have made it difficult to isolate the state’s electricity network from other areas under its parent company, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

This was made known via the company’s official website, EERC, on Sunday.

The Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) convened to address supply cuts to Bands B to E feeders and ongoing vending challenges.

MainPower also linked the reduced supply to dissatisfaction with EERC’s recent tariff order, which lowered the Band A rate from N209/kWh to N160/kWh effective August 1, 2025. It claimed EEDC cut its allocation to the state by about 50% following the tariff review.

“Sequel to the public announcement from MainPower which stated that EEDC, its parent company, directed the curtailing of power supply to Bands B to E Feeders, and the challenges in vending being experienced by the customers in Enugu State, the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (the Commission) invited MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited (MainPower) to a meeting.

“During the meeting, MainPower explained that they (MainPower and EEDC) were having difficulties separating Enugu State from the rest of the States in the coverage area of EEDC, which challenge was termed “code coverage conflicts and related glitches” but gave assurance that the issue would be sorted out very soon,” the source read in part.

The EERC directed MainPower to formally update customers on the vending challenges and efforts to restore supply, warning that under its Business Rules, any objection to a tariff order must be lodged through a formal petition within 30 days, rather than through supply cuts.

The regulator added that it is engaging stakeholders at the state and federal levels to ensure a reliable electricity supply while allowing MainPower to recover efficient costs and earn a fair return, in line with the Enugu State Electricity Law 2023.

What you should know

In July, the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) approved a new tariff for MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited, reducing the Band A rate from N209/kWh to N160/kWh, effective August 1, 2025, as reported by Nairametrics.

Following the review, MainPower said the power cuts in parts of Enugu were due to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) slashing its supply allocation by about 50%.

Recently, the Forum for Commissioners of Power and Energy in Nigeria (FOCPEN) has condemned what it described as deliberate outages, accusing EEDC of linking the supply cuts to the tariff reduction.