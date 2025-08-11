The Federal Government has dismissed a viral social media video alleging that a “revolutionary drug” capable of curing diabetes would be distributed free to Nigerians.

In a statement shared on Sunday via the Ministry’s official X handle, Alaba Balogun, Head of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, described the video as false, misleading, and maliciously manipulated.

According to Balogun, the attention of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has been drawn to a video circulating on social media claiming that the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate announced a “revolutionary drug” that will “save everyone from diabetes,” to be delivered free to homes.

“The video also purports to show chaotic scenes at pharmacies and police intervention to manage crowds seeking this alleged drug,” he added.

The Ministry categorically states that this video is false, misleading, and maliciously manipulated.

No official announcement or distribution plan

The Ministry stressed that the footage features altered clips of a Channels TV news broadcast and digitally doctored segments of the Coordinating Minister’s public appearances.

“The claims therein do not originate from the Ministry and do not reflect any official position, announcement, or programme of the Federal Government, “Balogun stressed.

The statement emphasized that the Ministry wishes to clarify the following:

1.No such “revolutionary diabetes drug” has been announced or approved for free nationwide distribution.

2.The coordinating minister has not made any such statement as purported in the doctored video.

3.The public is advised to exercise extreme caution, verify information from official sources, and avoid engaging with fraudulent posts that solicit comments or personal details in exchange for medical products.

4. Diabetes care and treatment remain part of the Ministry’s ongoing non-communicable diseases programme, which is implemented through accredited health facilities in partnership with State Governments and licensed medical professionals.

Ministry to investigate source of misinformation

Balogun further noted that the Ministry is working with law enforcement and regulatory agencies, including the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Nigerian Police Force, and the National Broadcasting Commission, to investigate the source of this misinformation and take appropriate action.

Public advised to seek verified information

The Ministry urged Nigerians to obtain health information only from credible, verified channels, including the official website of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, our verified social media handles, and accredited healthcare providers.

The Ministry reaffirmed that the Federal Government remains committed to advancing genuine, evidence-based healthcare solutions for the wellbeing of all Nigerians and will continue to keep the public informed through transparent, credible communications.