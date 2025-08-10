Adewale Yusuf, CEO and Co-Founder of AltSchool Africa, has warned that many courses available in institutions that Nigerian students select to study when registering for JAMB’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)are no longer relevant in today’s economy.

He made the statement during the Apex Tech Summit themed “The African Digital Economy: Building the Infrastructure for the Next Billion Users,” on August 9, 2025, at the Landmark Centre.

According to him, for the first time in decades, Africa has an opportunity to participate fully in shaping global knowledge and innovation.

But this requires moving beyond old, rigid academic structures that are no longer relevant.

“If you’re entering school right now, for all the people who wrote JAMB, no matter the school you’re entering, no matter the course, I’m so sorry to tell you… What you’re about to study is irrelevant,” he said

He explained that the problem lies in outdated curricula, which leave graduates unprepared for emerging industries and technologies.

However, Yusuf said students still have the power to correct this mismatch by taking advantage of the vast learning opportunities available today.

Global schools are adapting; Nigeria must too

Yusuf drew comparisons with top institutions abroad, noting that universities like MIT are already overhauling their programmes.

In contrast, many Nigerian institutions continue to teach content that no longer reflects current industry needs, with textbooks written by authors who have gotten new perspectives.

The AltSchool Africa founder urged students to take control of their own learning while in school by acquiring skills that are in demand globally.

“In the name of God, I beg you, just go and learn something while you’re in school.”

“Over 60% of AltSchool’s students have Bachelor’s degree. So why don’t we study these in schools?” he said

Thinking and adaptability as the ultimate skill

While concerns persist that artificial intelligence (AI) could replace human workers, Yusuf argued that the technology will ultimately create more opportunities than it eliminates.

“People say that AI is going to take jobs, but AI is going to produce 2X of the job market it took,” he said.

He added that despite the unprecedented access to information today, creative thinking is on the decline.

“What’s important in starting a company is not how to build but what to build. That comes from a place of thinking. We need to always find a way to get our brains to think creatively, avoid running to AI for everything. At the current state of the world, thinking is one thing that will differentiate you from the rest of the world.”

Also speaking at the event, Seun Runsewe, founder of Security Basic Tools, highlighted adaptability as the most critical skill for navigating a fast-changing world.

“The biggest skill that you can use to survive now is understanding how to learn. What to learn is always going to change,” she said.

Runsewe explained that the true advantage lies in mastering the tools, formulas, and methodologies needed to quickly absorb new knowledge as demands shift.

She noted that once a person understands these principles, they position themselves to stay ahead in any field, especially as evolving technologies reshape industries.