The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized over 11.2 million kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs and destroyed 1,572 hectares of cannabis farms in the last 54 months.

Within the same period, the agency arrested 67,345 suspects, according to its Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd).

NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi said Marwa disclosed this in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, on Saturday, while delivering a keynote address at a seminar organized by the Ijebu-Ode Council of Olorituns.

Nationwide crackdown on drug trafficking

Marwa said the agency had intensified its war against drug trafficking and abuse in response to the escalating challenge.

He noted that nationwide raids had led to significant seizures and arrests, details of which were shared weekly on official NDLEA channels.

“In the past 54 months, we arrested 67,345 traffickers, including 95 barons. About 12,415 are currently serving various jail terms

“The barons arrested are not unknown in society. They include big business people, socialites, titleholders, and some government officials responsible for law enforcement.

“This reveals how deeply the rot had penetrated our social fabric,” Marwa said.

He stated that the agency destroyed 1,572 hectares of cannabis farms, mostly in South-West states, where farmlands were misused for illicit cultivation.

The NDLEA chief said the agency had expanded its Drug Demand Reduction programmes, including school outreach, community sensitization, and rehabilitation schemes.

Within the period, NDLEA conducted 11,584 sensitization lectures in schools, workplaces, worship centres, motor parks, traditional rulers’ palaces, and communities across Nigeria.

Drug rehabilitation and support services

Marwa said 27,187 drug users had been treated and rehabilitated through 30 centres nationwide, in addition to thousands helped via the toll-free helpline 080010203040.

He stressed the need for communities like Ijebu-Ode to partner with the agency, report suspicious activities, and support advocacy efforts.

“Security architecture must be enhanced at grassroots level,” he said, urging properly trained local vigilantes to work with law enforcement to disrupt cult activities.

He also called for a revival of moral and spiritual values, reminding youths that dignity, learning, and integrity outweigh violence and drugs.

“The path to greatness is paved with hard work, vision, and purpose, not with drugs or violence,” Marwa said.

He commended the Council of Olorituns for organizing the seminar and choosing a relevant theme.

“Your commitment to community and youth development is clear. I urge other councils across Nigeria to emulate this initiative,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion, Sen. Lekan Mustapha, described Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) as a visionary leader, commending his record as military governor of Borno and Lagos states and his transformation of the NDLEA into a respected institution both locally and internationally.

He also lauded Marwa’s commitment to protecting youths from drugs and other vices.