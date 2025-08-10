The Lagos State Government has mandated all licensed e-hailing operators, including Uber, Bolt, Lagride, and InDrive, to ensure their drivers present their vehicles for inspection as part of a comprehensive audit aimed at improving safety standards, service quality, and regulatory compliance in the sector.

The disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, following a stakeholder engagement with e-hailing operators at the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to Osiyemi, the Ministry of Transportation has observed the deplorable condition of some vehicles operating under licensed e-hailing platforms, prompting the rollout of the inspection exercise.

He stressed that any vehicle found unfit for service will be barred from operating on Lagos roads.

“The Lagos State Government has mandated all e-hailing operators to ensure that their drivers present their vehicles for inspection, in a move aimed at improving safety, service quality, and regulatory compliance across the sector.

“Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this at a recent engagement with the operators at the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa, Ikeja. He stated that the Ministry has observed the deplorable condition of some vehicles operated by drivers under licensed e-hailing platforms within the State, necessitating a comprehensive audit of all vehicles in use,” the statement read in part.

Osiyemi added that the government is also concerned about safety risks, poor service delivery, and weak data management systems among some operators, which hinder the tracking of discrepancies and criminal activities. He warned that the state will not hesitate to sanction operators who fail to comply with inspection requirements.

More insights

The commissioner emphasised that only vehicles registered with the Lagos State Government will be permitted to operate, and all drivers must be certified by the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI). He urged residents to avoid booking rides offline to ensure trips remain traceable and protected by in-app safety features.

Representatives of major e-hailing platforms present at the stakeholder meeting — including Uber, Bolt, Lagride, Laurie, Vas Acquico, InDrive, Folti Tech, and EDryv — shared safety upgrades such as enhanced driver verification, mandatory licence checks, panic buttons, and stricter onboarding procedures.

The state government urged operators to finalise outstanding licensing documentation and comply fully with all regulatory requirements, warning that defaulting companies risk suspension of their licences.

What you should know

The planned inspection drive follows growing concerns over the deteriorating quality of ride-hailing vehicles in Lagos, with many now resembling the worn-out yellow-and-black taxis the apps once replaced.

A Nairametrics feature earlier this year revealed that economic pressures, reduced driver incentives, and soaring vehicle and fuel costs have forced many operators to rely on older, poorly maintained cars — often with torn seats, faulty air-conditioning, and high mileage.

The cost of acquiring a decent ride-hailing car has skyrocketed due to the naira devaluation, making it hard for drivers to upgrade; access to affordable credit is also extremely limited.

Safety is a key concern, as poorly maintained vehicles raise risks for both passengers and drivers, while eroding public trust in ride-hailing services.

Analysts have called for structured vehicle financing schemes, stronger enforcement of minimum quality standards, and partnerships with local assemblers to reverse the decline.