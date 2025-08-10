So far in 2025, the Nigerian insurance sector, tracked by the NGX Insurance Index, has delivered an impressive year-to-date gain of 74.18%, ranking as the second-best performing sector after consumer goods at 86.11%.

The index, which opened the year at 719.9, has ridden on a hefty market volume of over 19 billion shares, smashing through the 1,100-point mark and now sitting firmly at 1,250.6.

Much of this surge has come in the third quarter, after a moderate second quarter and a bearish first quarter in which the sector fell 2.71% to 698.5 as price activity in some stocks stalled.

In August alone, the NGX Insurance Index is up over 40%, a surge that has briefly made it the market’s top performer earlier in the month.

That being said, here are the top 10 insurance stocks that have led the sector’s bullish run in 2025, among many others also posting gains this year.

Regency Alliance Plc ranks 10th with a year-to-date return of 69.33%. The year began at N0.75, but the first quarter was sluggish, with the stock sliding to N0.66. April pushed the decline to N0.59 before momentum returned in May. However, Q2 still closed with a 3% loss, but Q3 is proving much stronger, with Regency up 25% in July and 58.8% so far in August. For Q3 2025, Regency is projecting a pretax profit of N1.06 billion on forecast revenue of N5.8 billion, a target that could keep the bullish spark alive.