Four major aviation unions have suspended their planned strike at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), initially scheduled to begin Monday, August 11, 2025, after assurances that revised salaries will be implemented alongside August salaries.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUCPTRE) announced the decision in a joint memo to NAMA staff on Friday.

The unions cited “positive developments” following interventions by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, senior ministry officials, and NAMA management.

These include the release of a “no objection” letter from the Budget Office to the National Incomes, Salaries and Wages Commission, clearing the way for payment of the new salary structure, and communication from NAMA management expressing confidence that the revised salaries will be paid with August salaries.

“Yesterday, we were compelled by unfavourable circumstances surrounding our guest for improved remuneration to reinforce our earlier notice of withdrawal of services to the effect of issuing a clear directive to commence the action on Monday, 11th August, 2025.

“Now, however, due to the hard work of the Management of NAMA and the intervention of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and other senior officials of the Ministry, we are happy to report that there have been some positive developments around the issue. In this respect, we note the release of the ‘no objection’ letter from the Budget Office to the National Incomes, salaries and Wages Commission yesterday (7th August 2025), and the letter from the Management of NAMA to its staff to the effect of its strenuous efforts and expectations to ensure payment of the new remunerations along with August salaries.

“Based on the above, and in order to demonstrate good faith, our unions have taken the decision to defer the strike action scheduled to commence on Monday, 11th August, 2025, pending the state of affairs on the subject matter at the end of August, 2025,” the statement read in part.

More insights

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday, welcomed the suspension of the strike, attributing it to government mediation efforts. He noted via his official X account that the planned industrial action by the aviation unions, which was set to commence on Monday, had been shelved following the ministry’s intervention.

The unions had earlier threatened to withdraw their services from August 11 over unresolved demands for improved remuneration for NAMA staff, citing delays in addressing their salary adjustment demands.

With recent assurances, including steps to ensure payment of the revised salaries with August salaries, they agreed to defer the strike until the end of the month, when the situation will be reviewed and the next course of action determined.

Keyamo explained that his long-standing relationship with labour unions had enabled continued engagement with union leaders to find lasting solutions to challenges in the aviation sector that existed before the current administration.

He expressed confidence that by demonstrating absolute good faith, these issues would be addressed gradually and urged all NAMA staff to remain hopeful as developments unfold.