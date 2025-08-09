Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed that preparations for his forthcoming white wedding to wife Chioma Adeleke have already cost an estimated $3.7 million in cash.

“We’ve spent $3.7 million cash. So, you should know what we are doing. It’s going to be crazy,” the 32-year-old singer said in a video making the rounds on social media.

The Miami, Florida, event which the singer previously revealed has a total budget of about N4 billion is expected to be the couple’s most extravagant celebration yet. Davido has described it as “the greatest white wedding ever witnessed in the history of mankind,” with plans to fly in friends, family, and VIP guests from around the world.

Timeline of the relationship

Davido and Chioma, formerly Chioma Rowland, first got engaged in 2019. Their relationship hit turbulence in 2021 following allegations of the singer’s involvement with another woman. In October 2022, the couple suffered a major personal tragedy when their first son, Ifeanyi, drowned in a Lagos residence.

By March 2023, Davido revealed that they had legally married. They later welcomed a set of twins in the United States in October 2023. Their traditional wedding took place in Lagos in June 2024.

The Miami event

This will be the third wedding ceremony for the couple following a court wedding in November 2022 and the traditional wedding in 2024. Popular personality, Tunde Ednut disclosed earlier this week that the Miami celebration, originally scheduled for August, is now set for this weekend.

The couple has already arrived in Miami, with social media posts showing them in preparations for the big day. Among notable attendees will be Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is Davido’s uncle. His spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, confirmed the governor’s trip after the state’s opposition party raised questions over his absence.

The extravagant overseas wedding has drawn sharp criticism from Ossai Success Ovie, a senior media aide to the Delta State governor. He called the event “a waste of money” and voiced disappointment that such a ceremony is being held abroad despite the couple’s lavish traditional wedding over a year ago.

“Davido and Chioma’s white wedding this weekend in Miami is a waste of money and I am disappointed,” Ovie wrote.

“Having too much money doesn’t mean you should carelessly spend it. Dangote, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg won’t waste money like this.”

“What is the essence of a white wedding in Florida when your lavish traditional marriage is over a year? I am really disappointed.”

What we know

In addition to the multi-million-dollar budget, Davido recently claimed that Chioma’s wedding ring is worth the equivalent of “two or three Rolls-Royce motor cars.” New Rolls-Royce prices vary significantly depending on model, trim, and customization.

The Ghost starts at about $357,750, meaning two would cost around $715,500. At the high end, the Phantom starts at $517,750, putting two at roughly $1,035,500. Other models, such as the Cullinan SUV, start at $392,000, making two worth about $784,000.

The high-profile event is expected to feature luxury décor, premium entertainment, and exclusive hospitality for attendees.

Davido’s spending shows the trend of Nigerian celebrities hosting destination weddings with multi-million-dollar price tags, further fueling conversations around wealth, lifestyle, and brand positioning in the entertainment industry.

With “Chivido 2025” generating massive attention both locally and internationally, the Miami wedding could set new records for celebrity event spending and redefine the scale of Nigerian star-studded celebrations abroad.