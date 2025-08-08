Jumia Group has trimmed its operating loss to $16.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, marking an 18% year-over-year improvement as the e-commerce company continues its long road toward profitability.

According to the Q2 2025 financial results released on Thursday, the company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $45.6 million compared to $36.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.

This represents a 25% growth year-over-year, and up 22% in constant currency.

Customer growth

The Group’s active customer number also grew by 7% from 2 million in Q2 2024 to 2.2 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Specifically in Nigeria, Jumia gained momentum in the quarter under review as Nigeria’s momentum orders in the country grew by 25%, while Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), which refers to the value of all goods bought on its platform, increased 36% year-over-year.

Across the Group, GMV increased to $180.2 million in the quarter, representing a 6% growth when compared with %170.1 million recorded in the same period last year.

According to the company, gross items sold from international sellers grew 36% year-over-year in the second quarter 2025, reflecting strong cross-border merchant engagement and rising consumer demand for differentiated products.

Dufay confident of return to profitability in 2027

With the Q2 performance, Humia Group CEO, Francis Dufay, said the company is on track to breakeven in Q4 2026 and return to profitability in 2027.

“Our second quarter results demonstrate continued momentum in our core consumer business, with robust usage growth and strong engagement across markets.

“We believe year-over-year trends are reflecting the underlying strength of our platform. We also delivered a meaningful improvement in cash burn quarter-over-quarter, driven by growth and a positive impact from working capital.

“This reinforces our confidence in reaching our strategic goal to breakeven on a Loss before Income tax basis in the fourth quarter of 2026 and achieving full-year profitability in 2027,” he said.

Based on current trends, Dufay said the company is raising its full-year 2025 guidance and long-term profitability targets.

What you should know

As part of moves to streamline its operations, Jumia in October last year announced plans to shut down its operations in South Africa and Tunisia by the end of 2024.

The strategic move was aimed at optimizing resources and focusing on markets with stronger growth potential across the continent, which include Nigeria and others.

The company said the decision came as it evaluated its operations in the two countries, which accounted for a small share of the company’s overall business.

According to Jumia, for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the first half of 2024, South Africa and Tunisia contributed just 3.5% and 2.7% of total orders, and 4.5% and 3.0% of gross merchandise value (GMV), respectively.

Jumia believes that reallocating resources to higher-performing markets will significantly enhance the company’s operational efficiency and accelerate growth.