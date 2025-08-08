Qoray Mobility & Energies Limited (QMEL), a leading provider of clean energy and sustainability solutions in Nigeria, is proud to announce a pivotal advancement in the nation’s renewable energy landscape.

Its Energies Division’s flagship solar solutions brand, Imperium, has officially launched a new line of high-performance, locally manufactured solar panels, now available with innovative and flexible financing options.

This strategic move underscores QMEL’s unwavering commitment to democratizing access to clean, sustainable energy for individuals and businesses across Nigeria.

These new 450W and 560W monocrystalline solar panels, proudly produced in Nigeria through strategic partnerships with indigenous manufacturers, represent a significant leap forward in local content development within the renewable energy sector.

Each panel is rigorously certified by both the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) and TÜV, guaranteeing adherence to world-class safety, efficiency, and performance standards. This dual certification provides unparalleled assurance of quality and reliability, empowering Nigerians with energy solutions they can trust.

This launch is more than just a product introduction; it is a testament to QMEL’s dedication to fostering local manufacturing, creating sustainable employment opportunities, and building a robust domestic supply chain through its Imperium brand.

It extends a direct invitation to real estate project developers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and salaried workers to seize control of their energy independence through affordable, high-quality, and sustainable solutions.

Recognizing the prevalent financial hurdles that often impede the widespread adoption of renewable energy, Imperium has meticulously developed and expanded its financing options. These tailored solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of various stakeholders, ensuring that clean energy is within reach for everyone. Consumers can now benefit from convenient deferred payment plans, easing the initial investment burden.

Simultaneously, vendors and distributors are empowered with accessible inventory financing, facilitating their participation in Imperium’s rapidly expanding nationwide solar panel distribution network. This comprehensive approach to financing is set to unlock unprecedented opportunities for growth and adoption across the country.

“The launch of our locally produced solar panel line under the Imperium brand marks a transformative moment for QMEL and, more broadly, for Nigeria’s energy future,” stated Kelly Aigbedion, Head of Business Development for the Energies Division at Qoray Mobility & Energies Limited. “By offering high-quality, domestically manufactured panels coupled with inclusive financing options, we are actively dismantling the economic barriers to solar adoption. This initiative is poised to empower thousands of businesses and individuals, driving energy independence and fostering sustainable development across the nation.”

Key Advantages of Imperium Solar Panels:

Proudly Made in Nigeria: Supporting local industries, fostering job creation, and strengthening the national economy.

Supporting local industries, fostering job creation, and strengthening the national economy. Globally Certified Quality: Rigorous SON and TÜV certifications ensure world-class safety, durability, and performance.

Rigorous SON and TÜV certifications ensure world-class safety, durability, and performance. Superior Efficiency: Advanced monocrystalline cells deliver maximum energy output and long-term reliability.

Advanced monocrystalline cells deliver maximum energy output and long-term reliability. Comprehensive Warranty & Support : Backed by a robust warranty and dedicated after-sales service for complete peace of mind.

: Backed by a robust warranty and dedicated after-sales service for complete peace of mind. Flexible Acquisition Options: Diverse purchase pathways, including outright purchase, convenient installment plans for end-users, and tailored inventory financing for distributors.

Join the Imperium Energy Revolution:

Are you a distributor eager to expand your portfolio with high-demand, certified solar solutions and benefit from attractive bulk purchasing and financing options?

Are you a homeowner or business seeking to embrace clean energy, reduce electricity costs, and gain energy independence with flexible payment solutions?

Connect with Imperium today to become a part of Nigeria’s leading nationwide solar panel distribution and financing network. Take the decisive step towards a brighter, sustainable future.

Contact Us:

Email: Info@imperiumng.com

Phone: 08135473439

About Qoray Mobility & Energies Limited (QMEL):

Qoray Mobility & Energies Limited (QMEL) is a pioneering Nigerian company dedicated to advancing clean energy and sustainable solutions. With a focus on expanding access to environmentally friendly alternatives for power generation and transportation, QMEL is at the forefront of Nigeria’s transition to a green economy. Imperium, its flagship brand for solar solutions, drives innovation and widespread adoption of solar energy across the country, embodying QMEL’s vision for a sustainable and energy-independent Nigeria.