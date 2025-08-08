The Federal Government has launched a Federal and Regional Task Force (FTF) under the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to tackle the production and distribution of fake drugs and unwholesome processed foods across Nigeria.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, inaugurated the task force on Friday, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring that all regulated products, including medicines, foods, cosmetics, and medical devices, meet strict national safety and quality standards.

Pate described counterfeit medicines and unsafe foods as “threats to life,” warning that the government would no longer tolerate activities that put public health at risk.

“With this task force, we are sending a clear message: Nigeria will no longer be a haven for those who profit at the expense of public health,” he said.

Part of health security agenda

The initiative forms part of Pillar 4: Health Security in the Ministry’s 4-Point Agenda, which focuses on protecting Nigerians from health threats such as unsafe products, infectious diseases, and systemic vulnerabilities.

The task force is mandated to identify and dismantle illegal manufacturing and distribution networks, prosecute offenders, and strengthen nationwide surveillance and enforcement operations.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare urged manufacturers, distributors, healthcare professionals, and consumers to collaborate in eliminating substandard and falsified products from the market.

NAFDAC DG warns of growing threat

Speaking at the event, NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, revealed that the body confronts an insidious threat that jeopardizes the health of our citizens, the integrity of our healthcare system, and the trust that Nigerians place in the products they consume daily.

She stressed that the proliferation of counterfeit and substandard medicines, as well as unsafe processed foods, is a challenge that demands our immediate and unwavering attention.

She explained that the establishment of this Task Force, empowered by the provisions of Cap C 34, is a testament to our collective resolve.

“It is a recognition that the fight against these illicit products requires a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach-one that is swift, decisive, and relentless.”

Highlighting recent enforcement efforts, Adeyeye disclosed that between February and March 2025, NAFDAC conducted coordinated operations at major drug markets, notably Onitsha and Ariaria markets.

“These operations resulted in the evacuation and destruction of over 100 trucks of counterfeit and substandard products, valued at over 1 trillion naira.

“This massive seizure not only removed dangerous products from circulation but also sent a strong message that Nigeria is serious about protecting its citizens.

“These operations led to the arrest of numerous illegal traders and the seizure of a wide range of fake medicines, unregistered drugs, and unwholesome processed foods,” she said.

Seizures underscore scale of problem

Adeyeye noted that the scale of these seizures underscores the gravity of the threat and our unwavering commitment to combat it.

“These efforts exemplify that the fight against counterfeit products is urgent and ongoing. Lives are at stake every day, and delays in action only deepen the risks faced by our people.”

She affirmed that NAFDAC stands ready to lead this charge to strengthen enforcement, enhance surveillance, and work collaboratively with industry stakeholders, law enforcement agencies, and the public to eradicate these illicit products from our markets.

However, she stressed that success depends on collaboration, adding that it is only through the collective efforts of all stakeholders – government, industry, consumers, and partners-that we can effectively address this menace.

“I call upon every partner to bring their expertise, resources, and unwavering commitment to this vital mission.

“In the coming weeks and months, we will intensify our efforts, roll out public awareness campaigns, and leverage innovation and technology to stay ahead of those who seek to undermine our health and safety standards,” she said.

Rallying call to Nigerians

Adeyeye ended her remarks with a rallying call, urging Nigerians to see the launch as a rallying point and a reminder that the fight against counterfeit and fake products is both a shared responsibility and an urgent priority.

She affirmed that, together, the nation will protect its citizens, uphold national health standards, and restore trust in the integrity of medicines and foods.