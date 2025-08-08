The Nigerian stock market ended in the red on the trading day of August 8, 2025, shedding 815.80 points to halt a 22-day winning streak.

This marks a 0.56% decline from the previous close of 146,570.7, as selling pressure dragged the index down to 145,756.5.

Despite the dip, daily trading volume surged to 2.2 billion shares, up from 1.98 billion shares reported the previous day.

However, market capitalization fell from N92.7 trillion to N92.2 trillion, reflecting the day’s negative price action across 35,036 deals.

Among the standout performers:

CHAMPION, UNIONDICON, and UNIVINSURE gained 10%, hitting their daily limit.

On the flip side:

ABBEYBDS and CUSTODIAN shed 9.87% and 8.48%, respectively.

In terms of volume, LINKASSURE and UNIVINSURE led the chart, trading the highest number of shares for the day.

Market summary Current ASI: 145,756.5

Previous ASI: 146,570.7

Day Change: -0.56%

Year-to-Date Performance: +41.61%

Volume Traded: 2.2 billion shares

Market Cap: N92.2 trillion Top 5 gainers CHAMPION: Up 10.00% to N14.41

UNIONDICON: Up 10.00% to N9.90

UNIVINSURE: Up 10.00% to N1.10

GUINNESS: Up 9.99% to N155.75

MANSARD: Up 9.99% to N14.64 Top 5 losers ABBEYBDS: Down 9.87% to N6.30

CUSTODIAN: Down 8.48% to N40.45

DEAPCAP: Down 7.53% to N1.35

TIP: Down 7.34% to N12.00

NPFMCRFBK: Down 7.25% to N3.20

Trading volume

Market activity picked up significantly, with daily trading volume rising to 2.2 billion shares, up from 1.98 billion units recorded the previous day.

LINKASSURE led the volume chart with a strong showing of 585.5 million shares traded.

UNIVINSURE followed closely with 213.1 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

AIICO came in third with 178.5 million shares exchanged.

MBENEFIT and STERLINGNG rounded out the top five, trading 137.8 million and 115.2 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, the day’s top trades were concentrated among heavyweight stocks:

DANGCEM led the value chart with transactions worth N7.2 billion.

ZENITHBANK followed at N2.1 billion, while MTNN recorded N1.9 billion in value.

UBA posted N1.7 billion in turnover.

ACCESSCORP completed the top five with N1.5 billion worth of trades.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOT) were mostly in the red.

MTNN shed 4.17%, BUA CEMENT lost 3.66%, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES dropped 0.74%.

WAPCO declined 0.68%, NIGERIAN BREWERIES dipped 0.13%, while TRANSCORP HOTELS slipped 0.06%.

Among the FUGAZ banks

FIRSTHOLDCO rose 1.7%, ACCESSCORP gained 0.73%, UBA added 0.31%, and GTCO edged up by 0.05%.

ZENITHBANK was the lone decliner, dipping by 0.07%.

Market outlook

Despite the daily pullback, the All-Share Index remains firmly above the 145,000 mark as the rally cools off.

If investor sentiment improves and the dip avoids turning into a full-blown retracement, the index could be poised to rebound toward the 146,000 level.