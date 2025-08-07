Nigeria and India have agreed to intensify their joint efforts in tackling drug trafficking, particularly the illegal shipment of opioids such as tramadol and codeine-based syrup from India to Nigeria.

This renewed collaboration follows the seizure of over one billion opioid pills and more than 14.4 million bottles of codeine syrup in Nigeria within just 18 months, from January 2024 to June this year.

The commitment was reached during a virtual meeting between the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as both countries seek to disrupt transnational drug networks fueling the opioid crisis.

This was part of the agreements reached during a virtual meeting between the NDELA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa and the Director General of NCB, Mr. Anurag Garg, on Wednesday in Abuja.

In a statement by the NDLEA spokesman, Marwa noted the threat posed to public health and security by illicit drugs in both Nigeria and India.

He emphasized the need to strengthen the existing partnership between NDLEA and NCB based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two agencies in 2023.

Over 1 billion opioid pills seized in 18 months

Marwa said, “The main reason why I requested this engagement is the illicit importation of tramadol and codeine cough syrup into Nigeria from India.

“This is a point that I raised the day we signed the MoU.

“Now, in the last 18 months, that’s from January 2024 to June this year, we have seized over one billion pills of opioids, mainly tramadol, and more than 14.4 million bottles of codeine syrup.

“This is why we need the support and collaboration of the Narcotics Control Bureau of India to work with us on this, “he said.

The NDLEA boss also asked the NCB to assist the NDLEA in specialized training.

Marwa said,”The other point from me is seeking your assistance on capacity building and training.

“We have had training in the past from India on drugs and investigation, training for analysts, financial investigation, cyber training, the dark web, and so on.

“We will very much appreciate sharing from your experiences and knowledge and your support on training for our officers,” Marwa added.

India vows continued support and intelligence sharing

In his response, the NCB boss, Anurag Garg, said it was essential for the two agencies to strengthen the existing partnership because the drug problem cuts across international borders.

Garg assured them of their readiness to share knowledge, intelligence, and experience with NDLEA on a number of areas of interest.

According to him, we all know that there are transnational syndicates involved in the illicit drug shipments into Nigeria, but we’re ready to work with you on this.

“Unless we come together, we cannot end this malady because we’re dealing with transnational drug syndicates, they have no respect for borders, national laws.

“So, the only method as of now is to collaborate, and it is a good opportunity, I mean, this meeting, we can take this initiative forward,” he said.

Training opportunities on dark web and clandestine labs

On the issue of capacity building, Garg expressed happiness, adding that the agency has a training centre to host the NDLEA for any training.

“I mean, as per your need, we can have a curated training programme through which we will be very happy to share whatever we know. Especially on the subject of clandestine labs or precursors or darknet monitoring or investigating darknet vendors and so on and so forth,” he said.

The meeting was held with the participation of top officials from both anti-narcotics agencies.