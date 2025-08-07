The Nigerian aviation industry has had a remarkable year, with new compliance milestones reached, such as the Cape Town Convention (CTC), which saw a 26.5% increase in compliance, leading to Nigeria being taken off the Aviation Working Group (AWG) watchlist for non-compliance.

In the same streak, Nigeria signed the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), effectively lifting a two-year suspension on Emirates Airline and reactivated the previously dormant Lagos Airport Second runway (18R).

To contribute to the momentum, Elin Air and Aviation Services Limited created history on the 23rd of June by becoming the first aviation service provider in Nigeria to successfully complete a 7,800 landings maintenance check on a Bombardier Challenger CL604 aircraft.

RelatedStories No Content Available

This milestone, achieved entirely by Nigerian professionals on Nigerian soil, signifies a turning point in the country’s aircraft maintenance capabilities and reflects Elin Air’s rising position as a potential contender in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) space.

“I never doubted we could do this,” said Engr. Dr. Benedict Adeyileka, Executive Director of Elin Group Limited. “It took meticulous planning and strict adherence to global maintenance standards, but today we’ve shown that with Nigerian talent and determination, we can deliver at world-class levels.”

The 7,800 landing check is one of the most comprehensive maintenance inspections required in an aircraft’s operational life. Specifically mandated for aircraft such as the Bombardier Challenger 604, this procedure is equivalent to a commercial airline’s “D check” — an extensive structural and systems overhaul typically requiring over 6,000 man-hours.

Within barely two months, from April to June 2025, components of the Bombardier Challenger CL604 aircraft at Elin Air’s hangar space were removed, examined, and serviced. These included the engines, fuel tanks, auxiliary power unit (APU), thrust reversers, and flight control systems. This strip-down also enabled the team to conduct other routine maintenance, specifically the 600 and 1200-hour checks. The cabin was also refurbished and reassembled, adhering to global best practices. The upgraded cabin now reflects modern elegance and superior comfort, making it ideal for premium travel.

A Commitment to Local Capacity

Rather than outsourcing the check to overseas MRO facilities, as is the norm for most private operators in the region, Elin Air boldly chose to execute the entire process locally. This initiative was led by Engr. Benedict Adeyileka (Executive Director), Engr. Benjamin Dzer (Director of Maintenance), and Engr. Florence Bitrus-Opeyemi (Director of Quality and Safety).

All engineers involved were proudly Nigerian, reinforcing Elin’s commitment to building indigenous technical capacity and retaining value within the local economy.

“We knew we had the skills. The only hurdle was proving that Nigeria could handle this level of work internally, and we did,” said Engr. Dzer.

The successful completion of this inspection aligns with a shared vision between Engr. Adeyileka and Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich, CEO of Elin Group Limited, to reduce Nigeria’s dependency on foreign maintenance facilities and develop long-term aviation sustainability within the country.

Elin Air’s proven ability to successfully execute this highly specialized procedure places the company on a clear trajectory toward becoming one of West Africa’s leading MRO providers.

Elin Air has scheduled its next major maintenance check for November 2025, building on this historic achievement and continuing its commitment to technical excellence and innovation in aircraft operations.

About Elin Air and Aviation Services Limited

Elin Air, a subsidiary of Elin Group Limited, is a private aviation service provider delivering premium charter experiences across the globe. As a forward-looking operator with ambitions in the MRO space, Elin Air blends operational expertise with a vision for indigenous capacity-building, positioning itself as a key player in the future of African aviation.