The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has clarified that it has yet to begin the shortlisting process for its ongoing recruitment exercise, currently open through its online portal.

This update was disclosed in a post on the board’s official X page on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

In the statement, CDCFIB confirmed that applications are still being received and the shortlisting process has not commenced.

“We are yet to commence shortlisting. The portal is still collecting applications until Monday, 11th August 2025.

Beware of fraudsters,” they said

Fake shortlisting messages circulating

The warning follows the circulation of fraudulent messages tagged with CDCFIB’s name and logo, claiming recipients had been shortlisted and asking them to pay N1,250 for consultancy clearance before receiving an employment posting.

“You have been shortlisted as a suitable candidate after a review of your CV/application submitted recently… Your consultancy clearance would determine your posting letter for employment at any of the four (4) agencies.”

The message directs applicants to pay to a supposed “Federal Government Human Resource Consultant” for clearance and a provisional offer of appointment. It falsely assures candidates that their posting letter will be issued two weeks after payment and verification.

The CDCFIB clarified that it has not authorised any such message and warned the public to be cautious of unofficial communications asking for payment.

Recruitment is free

CDCFIB also reiterated that the entire recruitment process is free of charge at all stages and warned applicants against falling for scams.

“Please note that the recruitment process is absolutely FREE at all stage.”

This reminder is significant given previous incidents where unsuspecting Nigerians were defrauded by individuals posing as agents of various federal recruitment boards.

CDCFIB urged applicants to exercise caution and avoid dealing with fraudsters who may try to exploit the recruitment process.

What you should know

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) launched its recruitment exercise in mid‑2025, covering vacancies in four major federal paramilitary agencies: the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

The process was delayed from its initial June 26 opening and eventually began on July 14, 2025, with the official portal confirmed as www.cdcfib.gov.ng

The recruitment categories span three main cadres: General Duty (Superintendent), Inspectorate, and Assistant, each with specific academic and professional requirements.

To be eligible, applicants must be Nigerian citizens aged between 18 and 35, physically and medically fit, meet minimum height and chest requirements, possess relevant educational qualifications, and have no criminal or financial record.

The portal experienced a temporary closure due to technical issues after opening, but was reopened on July 21, 2025. The application deadline has since been extended from August 4 to August 11, 2025