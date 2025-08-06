Just three banks—Standard Chartered, Stanbic IBTC, and Citibank—accounted for 80% of Nigeria’s total capital inflows in Q1 2025, underscoring their significant role in facilitating foreign investment in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s capital importation surged to $5.64 billion in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 67.12% increase compared to $3.38 billion recorded in Q1 2024, according to the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The growth reflects renewed investor confidence and a rebound in foreign capital flows into the country.

Banking Sector Leads Capital Importation

The banking sector emerged as the top-performing segment, attracting $3.13 billion, which represents 55.44% of total capital imported in Q1 2025.

It was followed by the financing sector with $2.1 billion (37.18%), and the production/manufacturing sector with $129.92 million (2.30%).

“The Banking sector recorded the highest inflow with US$3127.92 million, representing 55.44% of total capital imported in Q1 2025,” the NBS report stated.

Breakdown of Bank Contributions

Standard Chartered Bank led the pack with $2.103 billion, a significant rise from $1.17 billion in Q4 2024.

Stanbic IBTC followed with $1.398 billion, though slightly down from $2.236 billion in the previous quarter.

Citibank posted $1.052 billion, up from $603.8 million in Q4 2024.

Together, these three institutions facilitated $4.553 billion in capital inflows, reinforcing their position as key gateways for foreign investment into Nigeria.

United Kingdom Tops Source of Capital

The report also highlighted the United Kingdom as the leading source of capital importation, contributing $3.68 billion, which accounts for 65.26% of the total inflow.

This was followed by:

South Africa: $501.29 million (8.88%)

Mauritius: $394.51 million (6.99%)

The figures reflect a growing concentration of capital from traditional financial hubs, with the UK maintaining its status as Nigeria’s top investment partner.

Quarter-on-Quarter Growth

In addition to the year-on-year increase, capital importation rose 10.86% from the $5.09 billion recorded in Q4 2024, signaling sustained momentum in foreign investment activity.

The data paints a promising picture for Nigeria’s financial sector, particularly as the country seeks to attract more foreign direct investment and meet ambitious economic targets.