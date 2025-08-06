Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform, Konga, has officially announced the launch of its Back to School Campaign.

The campaign began on August 1st and will run through August 31st.

This nationwide campaign is strategically designed to support students, parents, teachers, and educational institutions with mouthwatering deals as they prepare for the new academic session.

According to sources at Konga, this year’s campaign kicks off earlier than usual, enabling customers to capitalize on substantial early bird discounts ahead of the peak shopping periods.

This timing offers families and educational institutions the opportunity to stock up on essential academic supplies such as backpacks, stationery, laptops, learning aids, dorm essentials, and other tech gadgets at unbeatable prices, all white avoiding the last-minute scramble.

The campaign leverages partnerships with global brands to deliver exceptional value propositions across diverse product categories. These strategic partnerships enable Konga to offer substantial discounts while maintaining product authenticity and quality standards that customers expect from premium educational supplies.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Adaobi Ebosie, Head, Konga Corporate, stated: “Our Back-to-School campaign reflects Konga’s ongoing commitment to supporting Nigeria’s education sector with deals for everyone. Through affordable pricing and a wide range of product offerings, we’re ensuring that students, parents, and educators can access quality educational materials. By launching early and working with global partners, we’re making these resources more accessible than ever before.”

The campaign benefits from Konga’s robust logistics infrastructure, ensuring efficient, swift delivery across Nigeria. Notably, Konga has ensured internet access across Nigeria, as Starlink internet kits remain available with free nationwide shipping, providing critical support for educational institutions and students who require reliable internet connectivity for digital learning initiatives.

This strategic sales initiative is expected to deliver unmatched savings to Nigerian households. Whether you’re a parent shopping for uniforms, a student upgrading gadgets, or a school replenishing stock for the next session, Konga’s Back-to-School Campaign promises something for everyone, delivered swiftly, affordably, and with confidence.

To explore all offers, visit www.konga.com.