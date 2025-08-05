The United Kingdom has officially opened applications for the 2025/2026 Chevening Scholarship programme, offering fully funded master’s degrees to aspiring leaders from around the world, including Nigeria.

According to a statement from the British High Commission, the application window runs from August 5 to October 7, 2025, and successful candidates will have the chance to study at any UK university.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, encouraged eligible Nigerians to seize the opportunity.

“Chevening is more than a scholarship – it’s a gateway to a global network of changemakers. Whether your dream is to influence public policy, start a business, or solve pressing social issues, Chevening gives you the tools and network to achieve that. We want to see more Nigerians apply and use this platform to drive change both locally and globally,” he said.

The Scholarships

Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Chevening Scholarships are designed for individuals with a strong academic background, proven leadership potential, and a desire to drive positive change. Since its launch in 1983, the programme has supported over 60,000 professionals globally, reinforcing the UK’s commitment to nurturing future global leaders.

Speaking on the importance of the scholarship, Head of The Scholarships Unit at the FCDO, Emma Hennessey, highlighted the programme’s rigorous selection process and the transformative impact of the Chevening experience.

“Chevening’s highly competitive selection process ensures that those chosen represent the brightest and most driven individuals.

“Alumni use their education, networks, and the confidence they gain in the UK to create lasting change in their communities and across the world,” he said.

How to apply and prepare

According to the statement, prospective applicants can start their application process at chevening.org/apply.

However, before applying, candidates are strongly advised to read the guidelines and resources available at chevening.org/guidance to understand the requirements and improve their chances of success.

It added that Chevening does not require candidates to study a particular course or be in a specific field, but applicants must present a clear career plan, a strong academic foundation, and a genuine commitment to making a difference.

Over 60,000 global alumni since 1983

Since its launch over four decades ago, the Chevening programme has supported more than 60,000 individuals globally, including hundreds of Nigerians, across sectors such as governance, business, media, law, and development.

The scholarship covers tuition fees, living allowance, travel costs, and other essential expenses – providing scholars with a stress-free experience as they study in the UK.