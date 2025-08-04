Switzerland has tightened its Schengen visa documentation policy, introducing stricter rules that now limit submissions strictly to items listed on the official checklist.

The new directive, enforced by VFS Global, the official visa processing partner of the Swiss Embassy, has raised concerns among applicants with non-traditional financial backgrounds.

According to a report by TravelBiz, applicants can no longer submit additional or explanatory documents such as property papers, tax returns, investment records, or financial letters, materials commonly relied upon by freelancers, retirees, digital nomads, and self-employed individuals to strengthen their cases.

The update also affects bank statements. VFS Global will now accept only the first three and last three pages from the past three months’ statements. Any pages in between, regardless of content, will be excluded from consideration.

Visa consultants have warned that the new policy could lead to higher rejection rates, particularly for applicants whose financial situations do not fit the standard salaried-employee profile.

By removing flexibility for contextual explanation, the policy makes it harder for applicants without consistent payslips to prove financial credibility.

For those with formal employment, stable income, and clear travel itineraries, the impact is expected to be minimal.

Documents Still Accepted

The Swiss Embassy confirms that the following documents remain mandatory for a short-stay Schengen visa application:

Visa application form, completed and signed online

Valid passport, issued within the last 10 years, with at least two blank pages and a minimum of three months’ validity beyond the return date

Recent passport photograph, colour, on a white background

Cover letter explaining the travel itinerary, purpose, and sponsorship details (if applicable)

Travel medical insurance with at least €30,000 coverage, valid across all Schengen states

Proof of travel arrangements, such as round-trip flight bookings and hotel reservations

Bank statements for the past three months, limited to the first and last three pages only

Employment or student-related documents, including a No Objection Certificate (NOC), salary slips, business registration, or school enrollment letter

For minors: birth certificate, parental consent letter, and passport copies of both parents

What You Should Know

Beyond Switzerland’s new policy, Nigeria’s Schengen visa rejection rate has surged to 45.9% in 2024, now the third highest globally, according to a recent Nairametrics report.

Applicants with complex or unconventional profiles may need to consider applying through other Schengen countries that still accept broader supporting documents, as reported by Nairametrics.

While Switzerland has always had a rigorous visa process, this update significantly reduces applicants’ ability to provide context or clarity beyond the checklist.