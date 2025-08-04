The Lagos State Government has issued a flash flood alert following a 12-hour stretch of intense rainfall across the state.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Kunle Adeshina, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, urged residents to remain calm but vigilant.

Wahab cited a new weather advisory from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on August 4, which warned of continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the next three days.

He assured residents that the state has put in place resilient infrastructure to manage flood risks, but emphasized the need for caution due to the volume and frequency of recent rainfall.

Risk of flash floods in some areas

The commissioner noted that some parts of the state may experience flash flooding because of the inability of the major collectors not to be able to contain the run-off resulting from the very heavy rainfalls.

He reminded residents that the peculiar nature of Lagos as a coastal city and climate change makes it susceptible to vagaries of flash flooding, asking residents not to panic.

He explained to all residents that Lagos was a coastal state with heavy rainfalls, and the level of water in the lagoon was bound to rise.

“This will result in a tidal lock which will prevent discharge from all collectors,” he said.

Low-lying areas and waterfront communities at risk

Wahab urged all those living in low-lying areas to be alert because, with the intensity of the rainfall already experienced, many such areas would encounter flash floods.

“All areas that are abutting the rivers and lagoons in Lagos are also at risk of experiencing flash floods, which may come with high currents,” he said.

He called for extra vigilance so that they would not go outside to play under the rain or swim in the flash floods.

Wahab also advised motorists and pedestrians not to wade through floods, as there was a tendency that vehicles may be submerged and people swept away with such heavy floods.

Improper waste disposal exacerbates flooding

He warned residents not to dispose their refuse into the drains, as there are consequences for such acts, and the refuse would end up blocking the drains and causing flash floods.

He said the state is intensifying the year-round cleaning and maintenance of all drainage channels, as well as awarding contracts for the concrete lining of new ones to be able to contain runoff from rainfalls

He, however, warned that whenever more than usual rain fell, like the one witnessed in the last 12 hours plus, all concerted efforts were required to check its effects.