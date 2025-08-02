The Nigerian stock market extended its bullish run in July 2025, with a strong performance across blue-chip and mid-cap counters.

Nestle Nigeria Plc emerged as the top gainer by value, while agro-industrial and industrial goods stocks dominated the top 10 list, reflecting broad-based investor optimism across key sectors.

Nestle topped the chart with a N440 share price increase, while Presco and Okomu Oil Palm followed with gains of N275 and N260, respectively.

Cement heavyweights like Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, and Lafarge Africa also featured prominently, underscoring the renewed appetite for infrastructure-linked equities.

Meanwhile, small- to mid-cap stocks dominated the leaderboard by percentage change, with Academy Press Plc soaring 120.78%, followed by Associated Bus Company (99.59%), and UACN Plc (96.33%), reflecting growing speculative interest and optimism around operational turnaround stories.

The surge in these stock prices reflects broader market optimism, driven by corporate performance, macroeconomic stability, and improving investor sentiment across key sectors.

Open: N41.5 | Close: N68 | Value Gain: N26.5 | % Change: +63.86% Cadbury added N26.5 to close at N68 from N41.5, representing a 63.86% increase. Its robust performance highlights renewed investor confidence in FMCGs and expectations of improved margins following cost optimization efforts. It outperformed the ASI performance for the month.