MEXC, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, has kicked off a massive event called Solana Eco Month, running from July 21 to August 20, 2025.

This exciting campaign brings together everything crypto users love: airdrops, trading bonuses, zero-fee trading, and high-yield staking, all packed into one mega celebration of the Solana ecosystem.

With over $50 million in rewards up for grabs, this is MEXC’s biggest campaign of the year and one of the most user-friendly events in the industry.

What’s Happening During Solana Eco Month?

MEXC is giving out over $1 million in bonuses through events like 0-fee trading for SOL Spot and Futures, exclusive staking rewards (up to 400% APR for new users), and fun community games like Solana Spinfest, where users spin a wheel to win from a $100,000 prize pool.

New users can stake SOL for just three days and earn up to 400% APR, while existing users can earn up to 13% APY by staking SOL and receiving MXSOL in return.

In addition, users who trade 100 USDT or more in SOL/USDT and keep a minimum 100 USDT Spot balance can get free SOL airdrops. And high-volume traders who move 5,000 USDT or more in SOL Spot will share 325 SOL in rewards, with a personal cap of 6.5 SOL.

Futures traders also benefit from a separate $100,000 bonus pool, including $50,000 for new Futures users, plus a Futures Trading Leaderboard where high-volume users can win even more based on their cumulative trade volume.

But that’s not all.

The Biggest Highlight: The $50 Million On-Chain Bounty Airdrop

MEXC is targeting active on-chain users with a powerful incentive of up to $10,000 in Futures bonus positions for simply joining the platform. This part of the campaign, called the On-chain Bounty, is designed to welcome users from popular blockchains like Solana, Ethereum, BSC, Base, and more, especially those active in projects like pumpfun, lesbonk, Hyperliquid, and WLFI.

The airdrop is real, simple, and huge. You don’t even need to trade to qualify. Just follow the steps below.

How to Join the On-Chain Bounty:

Activity Flow & User Journey

User Flow

Here’s how users can participate and claim their rewards through the On-Chain Bounty campaign:

1. Visit the Campaign Page

Users start by heading to the official campaign page to check if their on-chain wallet address qualifies for the rewards.

2. Check Eligibility

If the wallet address is eligible, they can move forward in the process.

3. Register or Log In to MEXC

Eligible users will be redirected to either sign up for a new MEXC account or log in to their existing one.

4. Verify Wallet Address

After registering or logging in, users must verify their on-chain address by making a deposit.

5. Deposit Requirement

A single deposit of $100 or more must be made from the eligible on-chain address to MEXC in order to complete the verification process.

6. Claim Rewards

After passing the review, users can immediately claim their futures bonus. They’ll be able to choose from a variety of reward options, including BTC and stock-token futures, with potential rewards of up to 10,000 USDT.

The entire process is smooth, fast, and designed to make it easy for on-chain users to join MEXC with meaningful benefits, and no KYC or trading required to qualify for this particular bonus. First-come, first-served rules apply, so eligible users should act quickly.

More Customized Campaigns for Africa users

Launchpad: allow users to buy BTC & PUMP with up to 90% off

Launchpool: earn an avg. 200%+ ROI from MEXC Launchpool

Staking: earn 300%-999% APY through staking USDT/BTC/SOL on MEXC

Africa exclusive campaigns: MEXC also released a series of beginner, new user, trading type of campaigns, as well as 0 fee for BTC, SOL, PEPE, DOGE, PUMP, PI for Africa users to customize the preference exclusively for Africa users.

Why This Matters

Solana Eco Month is a large-scale, user-first campaign that reflects MEXC’s strong commitment to building inclusive, high-reward crypto experiences. Whether you’re a new trader, an on-chain enthusiast, or a veteran investor, this campaign offers something valuable: low fees, easy onboarding, and serious earning potential.

With $50M in rewards, zero trading fees, and no KYC needed for the On-chain Bounty, this is one of the best times to explore MEXC and get rewarded simply for being active in crypto.

For full event details, rewards, and eligibility, visit the official MEXC Solana Eco Month page today.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is known for making crypto easy and rewarding. With over 40 million users across 170+ countries, the platform offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies, low fees, and regular reward programs like airdrops and futures bonuses. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, MEXC gives you a smooth and powerful way to trade and earn in the crypto world.

Disclaimer:

This article is for information only and not investment advice. The crypto market is highly volatile, and users should do their own research before making any financial decisions.