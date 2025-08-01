The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has directed all companies under the Fast Track Scheme to switch to the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme on or before December 31, 2025.

The directive ensures that only firms accredited under the AEO Programme will continue to enjoy faster cargo clearance and other trade facilitation benefits after that date.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on August 1, 2025, by Abdullahi Maiwada, Assistant Comptroller of Customs and National Public Relations Officer.

The transition, according to the statement, is part of efforts to modernise cargo clearance and align Nigeria’s processes with international standards.

Developed in line with the World Customs Organisation’s SAFE Framework and sections 108 to 111 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, the AEO Programme offers trusted traders advantages such as pre-arrival clearance, minimal inspections, faster release of goods, and in some cases, mutual recognition with other customs administrations.

“In furtherance of its commitment to align Nigeria’s trade facilitation procedures with international best practices, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will commence the transition from the current Fast Track Scheme to the globally recognised Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme. This strategic move is grounded in the World Customs Organisation’s (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards and backed by Sections 108 to 111 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Consequently, the current Fast Track Scheme will be officially decommissioned effective 31 December 2025.”

All companies under the Fast Track Scheme are required to submit applications through aeo.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng. After December 31, 2025, only firms approved under the AEO Programme will continue to enjoy the trade facilitation privileges currently available to Fast Track participants.

To prepare stakeholders for the transition, the NCS will hold an engagement forum on August 6, 2025, at the Bon Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. The forum will bring together importers, exporters, terminal operators, logistics providers and licensed customs agents.

The service explained that the AEO Programme will strengthen supply chain security, build trust, and enhance transparency in Nigeria’s import and export processes. It also aims to improve Nigeria’s position on the global trade index by making customs procedures faster and more predictable.

An Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) is any importer, exporter, customs broker, freight forwarder, logistics provider, transport operator, or other supply chain participant accredited by the Nigeria Customs Service.

Accreditation is based on the World Customs Organisation (WCO) SAFE Framework, the Revised Kyoto Convention, and other global standards. The goal is to ensure secure supply chains and faster, technology-driven trade facilitation.

Under Sections 108–112 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, the AEO Programme covers all players in the supply chain. The rollout begins with importers, exporters, SMEs, and logistics operators, with other categories to follow.

Applications are to be submitted on aeo.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng. Companies must provide their name, TIN, registration number, address, email, and phone number through the online form to start the process.