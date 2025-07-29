Saudi Arabia has introduced a 30-day grace period for foreign nationals holding expired visit visas, offering them a temporary window to exit the Kingdom without facing additional legal penalties.

The initiative, announced by the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat), aims to facilitate a lawful and structured final departure for visitors whose visas have lapsed.

The policy applies to all categories of visit visas, including family, business, and tourist visas, regardless of their original purpose. Visitors must complete the process within the 30-day window to avoid further penalties or entry bans.

“The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced that it started implementing a new initiative allowing the extension of all expired visit visas—regardless of type or designation—for the purpose of final departure from Saudi Arabia.



“The grace period began on 1 Muharram 1447 AH, corresponding to June 26, 2025, and the visa holders will have 30 days to regularize their status after paying all applicable fees and penalties to facilitate their exit from the Kingdom,” the source read in part.

To benefit from the grace period, eligible individuals must first settle any outstanding fines or visa-related fees. After that, they must submit a final exit request through the Tawasul service on the Absher platform, managed by the Ministry of Interior. The process is not automatic and requires manual application and approval.

Jawazat has urged all affected visitors to act promptly, stressing that delays could lead to enforcement actions, including fines or restrictions on re-entry into the Kingdom. Authorities have also cautioned that processing times may vary, and those intending to leave should apply well ahead of the deadline.

The initiative reflects the Saudi government’s broader effort to manage immigration more efficiently, particularly around peak travel seasons and major religious periods.

It offers a more humane approach for individuals who may have overstayed unintentionally or were unable to depart due to logistical or financial constraints.

More insights

In a related development, Saudi Arabia earlier this year revoked access to one-year multiple-entry visit visas for nationals from Nigeria and 13 other countries. This change, implemented in February 2025, limits travelers from these nations to single-entry visas only.

The policy shift is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to curb unauthorized participation in the Hajj pilgrimage and ensure the safety of pilgrims. Affected countries include Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.

Saudi Arabia’s immigration laws remain strict, particularly concerning visa overstays. Violators face daily fines, potential deportation, and long-term re-entry bans, depending on the duration and frequency of the violation. These fines increase the longer one remains in the country illegally.

The 30-day grace period offers temporary relief, but Saudi authorities emphasize it is a one-time opportunity to exit on lawful terms. Visitors are strongly advised to take action early and not wait until the final days of the deadline.