The Federal Government has launched a national plan to overhaul brain and spine healthcare in Nigeria.

The government also pledged new policies, investments, and collaborations that will shape and improve diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation for neurological conditions.

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, disclosed the plan on Tuesday at the inaugural Africa Neurological Health Summit 2025, held in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “Policy and Advocacy in Neurological Healthcare: Bridging the Gap Towards Achieving WHO-IGAP Goals 2022–2031”, Anas, represented by her Technical Adviser, Dr. Ahmed Yakasai, outlined a five-pillar strategy aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Health Agenda.

She said that neurological disorders, ranging from epilepsy and stroke to traumatic spinal injuries, pose a significant challenge to Nigeria’s health and economic systems, affecting millions of lives.

“This summit must not be a talk shop. We must use it to accelerate policy implementation that brings real solutions to patients and families living with neurological conditions,” she said.

Government’s five-pillar strategy

She unveiled five critical areas that would drive the Federal Government’s new neurological health agenda.

According to her, the government will establish a National Neurological Health Framework by introducing standardized care protocols and outcome indicators to improve care across all levels of the health system.

She said that it would also invest in Workforce and Infrastructure Development through targeted training, equitable deployment of specialists, and equipment upgrades to bridge the care gap from tertiary to primary facilities.

“Health Financing Expansion will be prioritized, with a specialized neurology benefit package being finalized under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), aimed at reducing out-of-pocket expenses.

“The government will promote Tele-Neurology and Digital Health Tools by deploying new platforms to enhance diagnosis, continuous monitoring, and remote consultations, especially in underserved regions.

“Brain Health Equity will be advanced through advocacy and partnerships with civil society organizations to reduce stigma, foster social inclusion, and empower patients across the country,” she said.

Anas said that as part of its commitment, three new neurological centres had been commissioned in Kano, Port Harcourt, and Maiduguri.

“These centres are equipped to manage conditions such as epilepsy and stroke and are supported by university teaching hospitals to ensure a steady pipeline of trained neurologists,” she said.

Call for nationwide and global collaboration

The special adviser also issued a strong call for cross-sector collaboration.

She urged state governments to invest in neuro-care services at the sub-national level to ensure equitable access.

She called on health insurance providers to prioritize neurological conditions in benefit packages to reduce the financial burden.

Anas appealed to civil society and the media to shift the narrative from stigma to hope and raise awareness.

She further encouraged global partners to support Nigeria’s efforts by funding research, technology, and capacity-building initiatives that align with the government’s political commitment.

“This is the dawn of a truly intentional and inclusive approach to brain and spine health in Nigeria,” she said.

She called for measurable actions over the next ten years in line with the World Health Organization’s Intersectoral Global Action Plan (WHO-IGAP) on epilepsy and neurological disorders.

WHO reaffirms support

Dr Mya Ngon, Team Lead for Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases at the WHO Nigeria Office, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in scaling up interventions for the prevention, management, and rehabilitation of neurological disorders.

Ngon stressed the importance of sustained partnerships to consolidate progress across the continent.

“At WHO, we would like to recommit ourselves to working with the Federal Ministry of Health and all key stakeholders to scale up interventions.

“This is essential to ensure that the growing number of people living with neurological conditions can access the quality care, treatment, and rehabilitation they need,” she said.

She described the summit as a unique opportunity to foster collaboration and reach consensus on evidence-based recommendations that can improve health outcomes in Africa.

Ngon assured participants that WHO remained fully committed to supporting Nigeria’s brain and spine health initiatives.

She expressed optimism that the summit would yield actionable solutions and stronger intersectoral coordination.