The Lagos State Government has appealed to the Medical Guild to suspend the planned strike, assuring that steps are being taken to resolve the grievances raised by the doctors.

Medical doctors employed by the Lagos State Government are set to commence a three-day warning strike today over what they described as “illegal and disrespectful” salary deductions by the state.

The industrial action, announced by the Medical Guild, the umbrella body of medical and dental practitioners in the state’s public service, will run from 8:00 a.m. today, Monday, July 28, 2025, to the same time on Thursday, July 31.

According to a statement signed by Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the Lagos State Government has taken note of the press conference held by the Medical Guild on Saturday, July 26, 2025, over alleged unilateral salary deductions and other related concerns.

While acknowledging the concerns raised by the leadership of the Medical Guild, the statement assured the public that steps are being taken to address the issues.

“The Lagos State Government wishes to assure the general public that all grievances of the doctors are currently being looked into with utmost sincerity and urgency.

“Negotiations and engagements with the Medical Guild are ongoing,” the statement read.

Efforts ongoing to resolve dispute

The government noted that this is the first time the Ministry is experiencing such a development in recent years and reiterated its commitment to the welfare, motivation, and productivity of all healthcare workers across the state.

To address the issues, a Conciliation Committee comprising representatives from both the Medical Guild and the Government was previously set up.

The statement disclosed that meetings have been held, and documents submitted by the Guild are being carefully reviewed in line with existing policies and fiscal regulations.

“As a responsible Government, we value the critical role our healthcare professionals play in delivering quality and timely health services to the over 20 million residents of Lagos State.

“We urge the Medical Guild to continue on the path of dialogue while we work to reach a peaceful and just resolution in the interest of all parties, especially the residents who may bear the brunt of any service disruption,” the statement continued.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirms commitment to health workers’ welfare

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has appealed to the Medical Guild to reconsider its decision to embark on a warning strike.

The Ministry urged the union to allow ongoing discussions to continue in good faith and reach a mutually beneficial resolution.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, according to the Ministry, remains committed to promoting the welfare of healthcare workers across the state.

His administration is focused on ensuring industrial harmony within the health sector and addressing concerns raised by stakeholders.

The government also expressed appreciation to Lagos residents for their patience and understanding during this period.

It assured the public that contingency plans are being put in place to reduce the impact of the strike on healthcare services.