The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has raised the alarm over the growing exodus of medical doctors from Jigawa State, blaming the trend on poor remuneration and the state government’s failure to implement promised salary adjustments.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday in Dutse, the state Chairman of the association, Dr. Usman Haruna, disclosed that 30 doctors have left the state’s service between February 2025 and now.

Describing the situation as alarming, Haruna warned that Jigawa is losing some of its best-trained medical professionals to neighbouring states and federal institutions offering better incentives.

“Jigawa State is losing its best-trained professionals to neighboring states and federal institutions that offer standard and competitive remuneration based on the CONMESS salary table.

“This hemorrhage of talent threatens the very foundation of our state’s healthcare system,” he said.

Salary review committee inaction blamed

Dr. Haruna further attributed the mass exodus of doctors to the prolonged inaction of the salary review committee, which has failed to submit its report five months after its inauguration.

He recalled that over five months ago, following a critical engagement with Governor Umar Namadi, the governor had graciously approved and mandated the state’s minimum wage implementation committee to meet with the NMA within two weeks.

The committee was tasked with resolving and reporting on the financial implications of implementing urgent salary adjustments for doctors.

“These adjustments were meant to align with the Federal Government’s salary structure, correct entry point disparities, and ensure the implementation of hazard and call duty allowances,” he explained.

NMA urges immediate action

Haruna lamented, “To date, this committee has failed to report back to the governor, despite allegedly completing the assignment a long time ago.”

According to Haruna, the delay in the submission of the committee’s report is fueling the mass exodus of doctors from the state health system.

He said the failure to submit the report presented a threat to undermine the governor’s achievements in the health sector.

While commending Namadi for his healthcare transformation programmes, Haruna called for the immediate submission of the committee’s report.

What you should know

Jigawa has long struggled with a low doctor-to-patient ratio, far below the WHO-recommended 1:600. In some rural areas, one doctor serves multiple local government areas or entire general hospitals.

Reports from as far back as 2020 show that many General Hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state operate without qualified doctors.

The NMA in Jigawa has repeatedly called for salary reviews, staff recruitment, and better working conditions since at least 2021.

In 2023, the association warned that several state-owned hospitals might collapse if urgent recruitment and salary alignment were not done.

Jigawa has not implemented CONMESS fully, unlike some other northern states (e.g., Kano, Kaduna). Doctors earn significantly less than their peers in neighbouring states and federal hospitals, pushing many to migrate.