The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested seven Chinese nationals and four Nigerians for alleged illegal mining activities in Akwa Ibom State.

The disclosure was made via a statement on the Commission’s official X account on Monday.

According to the EFCC, operatives from its Uyo Zonal Directorate carried out the arrests on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Emem-Asuk community in the Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of the state. The suspects were apprehended for operating without the requisite mining licences.

Those arrested include seven Chinese citizens identified as Yang Chaobao (32), Zhong Dun Yi (33), Cheng Jiang (35), Zhong Dun Long (37), Pan Peiming (33), Lai Yiping (37), and Zhu Lekun (35).

The Nigerian suspects were named as David Israel (18), Jonah Bartholomew Jim (24), Samuel Samuel Timothy (20), and Comfort Gabriel Ajaga (23), a female translator.

“Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested eleven suspected illegal miners for engaging in mining activities without requisite licences.

The EFCC stated that the group operated two illegal mining sites in the area. They were allegedly apprehended while installing equipment at a second site, even as mining activities were already ongoing at the first location where they had been extracting ilmenite, commonly referred to as “black sand.”

During interrogation, the translator, Comfort Gabriel Ajaga, explained that her involvement was limited to interpretation services, citing her proficiency in Mandarin, which she is currently studying at a language centre in Anambra State.

The Commission added that the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

What you should know

There have been several such cases of illegal mining involving foreign nationals across Nigeria, with the EFCC stepping up enforcement in recent months.

One notable case occurred in Plateau State earlier this year, where four Chinese nationals were convicted for similar offences.

In that instance, the Federal High Court in Jos ordered the deportation of Liang Quin Yong, Wang Huajie, Zhong Jiajing and Long Kechong, banned them from re-entering Nigeria, and directed that N134 million recovered from them be forfeited to the federal government.

The four were arrested on March 8, 2025, at a mining site in Jos after credible intelligence exposed their illegal activities.

They were subsequently convicted for unlawful possession and purchase of mineral resources and sentenced to five years imprisonment each, with an option of a N1 million fine.