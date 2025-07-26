China has proposed the creation of a new international organisation to coordinate global efforts in regulating and sharing artificial intelligence (AI), pitching itself as a counterbalance to the United States in the intensifying global race for AI dominance.

According to Reuters, the proposal was unveiled by Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.

Li said the proposed body would help promote inclusive development, equitable access to AI technologies, and greater cooperation in managing associated risks.

U.S. attempted dominance

Speaking to a crowd of policymakers, researchers, and business leaders, Li did not directly mention the United States but made pointed references to attempts by “a few countries and companies” to dominate the fast-evolving technology.

He warned that AI should not become “an exclusive game,” and reaffirmed China’s willingness to share its AI developments, especially with countries in the Global South.

“We advocate for open sharing of AI technologies, where every country and enterprise has equal rights to participate. China is open to sharing its experience, products, and platforms with others, particularly developing nations,” Li said.

The call comes just days after the U.S. announced a sweeping strategy aimed at boosting AI exports to its allies in a bid to strengthen its edge in the sector.

The move is part of a broader effort by Washington to restrict China’s access to cutting-edge AI chips and technologies over national security concerns.

China, meanwhile, has faced growing curbs on imports of advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment from U.S. companies such as Nvidia.

Nonetheless, it continues to make notable advances in AI, prompting close scrutiny from American policymakers.

China considers hosting the proposed AI body

At the same conference, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu chaired a roundtable of representatives from over 30 countries, including South Africa, Russia, Qatar, South Korea, and Germany.

He revealed that China is actively considering housing the new global AI body’s headquarters in Shanghai.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released an “Action Plan for Global AI Governance,” which calls for collaboration among governments, international bodies, enterprises, and research institutions.

The plan includes initiatives for open-source cooperation and cross-border data exchanges.

Premier Li also flagged several challenges facing the AI sector, including chip shortages and talent bottlenecks. He urged countries to close regulatory gaps and align institutional frameworks to avoid fragmented governance.

“Global AI governance remains disjointed. We need to work together toward a consensus-based framework that can guide responsible and equitable development,” Li said.

The three-day event in Shanghai accentuates China’s ambition to lead in shaping AI’s global trajectory, as it seeks broader alliances and influence beyond the geopolitical rivalry with the U.S.