As Nigeria advances its strategic reforms in the oil and gas sector, the appointment of Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida as Non-Executive Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has drawn praise from stakeholders across the industry.

His selection is viewed as a critical move toward strengthening transparency, governance, and institutional leadership within the energy, oil and gas sector.

Kida, who previously serves as Director at Pan Ocean Oil Corporation (Nigeria) Limited and within the Newcross group of companies, was recently honoured at a private send-forth dinner in Lagos.

Hosted by Pan Ocean, Newcross Petroleum, and Newcross Exploration & Production, the event celebrated his enduring contributions to corporate advancement and sectoral transformation.

The evening brought together senior executives, board members, legal advisers, and colleagues, with all of them echoing Kida’s legacy of strategic influence, technical acumen, and commitment to sustainable leadership.

Dr. Festus Alani Fadeyi, Chairman of Pan Ocean Oil Corporation, described Kida’s appointment as a testament to his visionary leadership and institutional expertise. Drawing on over five decades in the industry, Fadeyi expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision and conveyed his full support: “This isn’t just an honour—it’s a vote of trust in his ability to shape the future of Nigeria’s energy sector.”

Mr. Steven Fadeyi, Group Managing Director of Pan Ocean and Newcross, praised Kida’s forward-thinking mindset and his ability to steer the organisation through complex transitions. “He encouraged a long-term strategic view, inspiring confidence and a bold approach to growth,” Fadeyi said.

Also speaking, Dr. Bolaji Ogundare, Group Executive Director of the Newcross companies, underscored Kida’s dedication to capacity building and institutional continuity, saying: “He was deeply invested in developing the second level of leadership.” Ogundare added that Kida’s approach transcended executive functions to foster a culture of mentorship and accountability.

Legal adviser and board member Ms. Folashade Alli (SAN), highlighted Kida’s institutional reforms, including the establishment of the Group Technical and Sustainability Committee, which elevated standards in board reporting and technical oversight. She commended his systems-oriented leadership style and his dedication to continuous improvement.

In his remarks, Engr. Kida credited early mentorship, teamwork, and a shared commitment to national development for shaping his career. While emphasising the importance of investing in youth and strengthening systems capable of delivering on Nigeria’s long-term energy objectives, he stated: “There is talent in this country, and there is a need to believe in it.”

Though the send-forth was intimate, attendees reflected on the essence of leadership transitions and the evolving demands of the Nigerian petroleum industry.

As Engr. Kida steps into a national role, stakeholders anticipate that his steadfast commitment to integrity, accountability, and strategic development will leave an enduring mark on Nigeria’s energy sector.