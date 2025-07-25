Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, says Nigeria has delivered over 500 health sector projects and commissioned three world-class cancer centres within two years of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The minister made this known on Thursday during the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Oncology Centre at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Edo State.

The minister described the achievements as a bold shift from rhetoric to action in Nigeria’s healthcare delivery, noting that the sector has seen landmark progress over the past two years.

“In two years, we have embarked on a landmark transformation of Nigeria’s health sector,” he said.

He added that three world-class oncology centres have been delivered so far, with the newly commissioned centre in Benin being the third.

He also revealed that three more centres are currently at advanced stages of development in Zaria, Jos, and Lagos.

Over 500 projects across tertiary and primary facilities

The minister revealed that the Federal Government had so far implemented 501 projects across 61 federal tertiary hospitals and revitalised so many primary healthcare centres nationwide, including those in Edo.

He attributed this infrastructure revolution in the sector to President Tinubu’s decision to prioritise the well-being of ordinary Nigerians.

“This President chose the sector that affects the lives of the ordinary citizen and decided to make that impact

“We have spent decades without investing in this manner. But this President decided to take the bull by the horns,” he said.

Economic reforms unlock funding for health

The minister also credited the success to recent economic reforms, which had expanded fiscal space for public investment.

“Thanks to the coordinating minister of the economy and his economic management team, the painful reforms have borne fruit.

“That is how the resources are now available for the Federal Government to invest in health, education, and for states to invest in other ways.”

Highlighting the efficiency of the cancer centre project, Pate disclosed that through the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), world-class equipment was procured at significant savings.

“We got a 30% discount from the original equipment manufacturers. Imagine the savings to the Nigerian public and it was delivered and executed on time,” he said.

Nigerians no longer need to travel abroad – Edun

Also speaking at the event, Mr Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, said President Tinubu’s reforms were yielding tangible results in the health sector, with Nigerians no longer needing to travel abroad for cancer treatment.

“Today, the Nigerian no longer has to look abroad, has to look to a far distance in order to get treatment, to prevent, to treat and to help them survive this dreaded disease called cancer,” Edun said.

He said the six geopolitical zones of the country were benefiting from similar oncology projects, with strong partnerships between federal and subnational governments as well as the private sector.

“Our duty is to sustain this effort. We must look after these facilities and machines and ensure that they deliver what they were built for,” he stated.

UBTH CMD: New Oncology centre a game-changer

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Darlington Obaseki, described the newly commissioned oncology centre as a product of “visionary leadership, strategic partnership, and deliberate investment.”

He said the centre would be a game-changer for cancer treatment in southern Nigeria and beyond, addressing a critical gap in oncology care.

Prof. Obaseki revealed that UBTH had attended to over 4,300 cancer patients in 2024 alone, highlighting the urgent need for functional radiotherapy equipment.

“For 10 years, our cobalt radiation machine was down. Today, that challenge has been solved. This centre will serve not just Edo people, but all Nigerians,” he said.

He further disclosed that more than 259 patients had so far benefited from the National Cancer Access Programme, with over N430 million spent on treatment and diagnostics in recent years.

Prof. Obaseki commended the Minister of Health, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), MedServe, and the Federal Government for their unwavering support and commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s health sector.