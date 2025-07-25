The Delta State Government has approved the transfer of its General Hospital in Otor-Udu to the Federal Ministry of Health for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Ovwian, Udu Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, disclosed this in a statement issued in Asaba on Thursday, noting that the decision was reached during the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday and presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Onojaeme, recalled that the Federal Government had approved the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre at Ovwian.

He said that the state executive council ratified Gov. Oborevwori’s earlier approval for the transfer of the General Hospital, Otor-Udu to the Federal Government to facilitate establishment of the federal medical centre.

Specialist healthcare for Udu, surrounding communities

The commissioner noted that the decision of the Federal Government to establish a Federal Medical Centre at Owvian in Udu LGA, was a healthy and commendable development for the people and residents of Udu and environs.

“Some time back, the Federal Government approved the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre at Ovwian; so, we are giving them the Otor-Udu General Hospital which is to be handed over to the Federal Ministry of Health.

“The establishment of a Federal Medical Centre at Ovwian is a good development because Udu and the environment actually need a specialist health centre to complement what we have already given at the Central Hospital, Warri,” Onojaeme said.

MRI machines approved for Asaba, Warri, and Oghara

According to him, the government also approved the procurement and installation of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines at Asaba Specialist Hospital, Central Hospital Warri, and the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara.

“This is a strategic move to expand the frontiers of healthcare delivery in the state.

“Also, the council graciously approved the procurement of three Magnetic Resonance imaging scan machines,” he said.

Delta moves to end medical referrals for imaging services

Explaining further, Onojaeme said these machines are non-evasive machines that answer a lot of clinical questions ranging from excellent prostrate imaging, degenerating spine injuries, brain and other soft tissue imaging.

“Before now, we do not have a functioning MRI scan machine in the state. And the feature of this one that we are purchasing is a 1.5 Tesla MRI scan machine that is Helium-free.

“The reason the one we have before now did not stand the test of time is because it is Helium-dependent and the money to refill helium is almost the amount to purchase a new one.

“So, this one is good for the state, and we went for product specific Siemen German machine. It is good, it is going to last in the state, and it came with a two-year maintenance warranty. So, it is a good one for the state,” the Commissioner said.

The commissioner explained that prior to the procurement of the MRI scan machines patients were referred to UBTH and LUTH, but with the purchase of MRI machines, some of the high-end imaging would be done in the state.