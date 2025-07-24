For more than 15 years, Verve has played a defining role in shaping Africa’s digital payment landscape, offering secure, convenient, and locally tailored payment solutions designed to meet the continent’s unique financial realities.

Established to address the limitations of international card schemes in African markets, Verve has evolved into a trusted household name, with over 85 million cards issued and a growing footprint across multiple African countries.

From inception, Verve has taken a proactive approach to solving challenges such as regulatory complexity, fragmented infrastructure, and limited interoperability.

Today, it powers billions of transactions daily across ATMs, POS terminals, and digital platforms, reinforcing its position as a key enabler of Africa’s cashless future.

One of Verve’s most strategic advancements in recent years is its breakthrough in intra-African cross-border payments. Its integration with GIM-UEMOA, the regional switch for the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), marks a landmark achievement, making Verve the first African card scheme to attain such regional interoperability. This milestone enables Verve cardholders to perform seamless transactions, including ATM withdrawals, across eight francophone countries, strengthening regional financial inclusion and economic connectivity.

What truly distinguishes Verve is its unique dual advantage: deep regional relevance paired with strategic global alliances. Collaborations with international brands such as Google, Spotify, YouTube Premium, Flywire, Temu, AliExpress, Uber, Facebook Ads, and Netflix showcase Verve’s growing reach and adaptability in the global digital economy. This rare blend positions Verve not just as a payment provider, but as a powerful symbol of African resilience, ingenuity, and leadership in the fintech space.

At the core of Verve’s growth is a steadfast commitment to innovation grounded in local insight. Through a robust network of over 350 partners, the brand enjoys the trust of both consumers and leading financial institutions, as well as the confidence of a rising wave of fintech innovators across the continent.

One of Verve’s most impactful milestones is the launch and rapid expansion of Verve Contactless, a tap-to-pay solution that combines speed, security, and ease for users across Africa. Out of over 85 million Verve cards distributed to date, more than 35 million are contactless, and counting. This is testament to Verve’s commitment to innovation, and consumers’ growing adoption and preference for Verve.

Reflecting this momentum, Verve has now fully transitioned to issuing only contactless cards going forward, reinforcing its commitment to a future defined by faster, safer, and frictionless payments. With increasing adoption and acceptance across payment terminals in Nigeria, the solution reflects Verve’s mission to enhance everyday transactions with cutting-edge yet accessible technology.

As Verve continues to expand its reach and capabilities, it remains deeply focused on its mission: driving financial inclusion, simplifying commerce, and building a more interconnected, digital-first Africa. With a proven track record, strategic vision, and relentless pursuit of innovation, Verve is poised to lead Africa’s next chapter in digital transformation.