The Federal Government has unveiled plans to create over two million jobs through the construction of 77,400 housing units under the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme.

This was made known by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, during a session with the House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, as stated in a press release published on the Ministry’s website on Wednesday.

The initiative involves building 100 housing units in each of the 774 local government areas of the country, with an estimated 27 jobs to be created per site.

The programme is expected to boost local economies through both direct and indirect employment.

According to the Minister, beneficiaries of these jobs will include artisans, labourers, building material suppliers, and others involved in the construction value chain.

“Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has revealed the aim of the Federal government to create lots of employment for Nigerians, which will boost local economies, through the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme,” the statement read in part.

It added, “According to the Minister, the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme was designed to provide homes for low-income earners, the unemployed, vulnerable groups, and Internally Displaced Persons, stating that 100 housing units will be constructed in each of the 774 local government areas across the country.

“He disclosed that over 2 million jobs will be created at 25 persons per job, 27 jobs per location, in 77,400 locations.”

More insights

Dangiwa stated that funding for the programme would be provided through the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, subject to the approval of the relevant documents by President Bola Tinubu.

He added that once the project commences, the Ministry would propose a bill to the National Assembly to establish a National Social Housing Fund to ensure the programme’s long-term sustainability.

The statement further disclosed that the Minister has appealed to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to prioritise the Ministry of Housing in fund disbursement, stressing that housing plays a vital role in driving economic growth.

Chairman of the House Committee on Housing and Habitat, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, assured the Minister of the committee’s full support for the programme. He emphasised the committee’s willingness to work closely with the Ministry to address any challenges and ensure the housing initiative delivers tangible and far-reaching benefits across the country.