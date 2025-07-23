The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MAG International Links Ltd, a private investor, for the development of City Walk Abuja—a 200-hectare mixed-use urban project inspired by the City Walk concept in Dubai.

The agreement was formalized during a ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike described the initiative as a strategic flagship project aimed at attracting private capital and creating employment opportunities within the capital city.

According to the minister, City Walk Abuja will emulate the Dubai model by integrating residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, institutional, and retail components in a walkable, well-planned environment. The project is to be sited along Airport Road on land previously allocated for the Abuja Technology Village, which has remained undeveloped for more than two decades.

Wike stated that the company had submitted its drawings, which had been approved, and that its Certificate of Occupancy was ready. He emphasized that the agreement includes strict provisions to ensure the investor adheres to agreed specifications and timelines. Any failure to comply, he added, would result in the revocation of the allocated land.

He also criticised the persistent issue of land speculation, where previous allottees secured large parcels without carrying out meaningful development. To prevent a repeat of such practices, the administration intends to closely monitor the progress of the City Walk Abuja project.

More insights

The development will be executed in phases, with groundwork expected to begin between July and August 2025. The first phase is scheduled for completion in May 2026, to coincide with President Tinubu’s third year in office.

To support timely implementation, the FCTA will provide access roads to the site and extend full institutional backing to the investor.

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), the Director of Land, and the Director of Development Control have all been tasked with facilitating a smooth commencement of the project.

According to Dr. Kassim Gidado, Executive Director of MAG International Links Ltd, the City Walk Abuja project will not merely replicate Dubai’s model but will be adapted to reflect local culture and traditions.

The development is expected to transform the Lugbe axis and redefine the urban experience in the Federal Capital Territory.