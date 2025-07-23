The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has announced the imminent commencement of the €18 million European Union (EU) grant aimed at supporting vaccine research and development in Nigeria.

In 2024, the EU and the Nigerian government signed a collaborative agreement valued at €18 million to support Nigeria’s National Plan for Vaccine Research, Development, and Local Production (2024–2034).

This 10-year strategic blueprint is designed to enhance Nigeria’s vaccine research ecosystem, reduce dependence on imports, and promote vaccine sovereignty.

NIPRD confirms readiness to kick off implementation

Dr Obi Adigwe, Director-General of NIPRD, confirmed the implementation plans in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The director-general described the grant as a critical step towards correcting Africa’s vaccine dependency, which was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recalled how African countries were left behind in the global vaccine race, relying heavily on the Global North and Asia for supply.

“During COVID, it was shameful that the whole of Africa depended on the Global North and Asia to produce vaccines. We also witnessed vaccine nationalism, where countries hoarded vaccines despite preaching equity and justice,” he said.

According to him, the pandemic served as a wake-up call for the continent to develop local capacity in vaccine research and production.

“That is why we pursued this EU grant to build such capacity. The result is this €18 million funding, which I believe is the largest vaccine-related grant awarded so far in Africa.”

Vaccine roadmap outlines phased implementation plan

According to Adigwe, the grant facilitated the development of a comprehensive vaccine roadmap, which was produced through NIPRD’s leadership in collaboration with relevant ministries, international partners, academic institutions, and private sector players.

The roadmap outlines a phased plan for vaccine research, development, clinical trials, technology transfer, infrastructure expansion, regulatory strengthening, and full-scale local manufacturing.

It also includes plans for training and retaining a skilled biopharmaceutical workforce to support the envisioned ecosystem.

He said the document was endorsed and signed by both the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and the Minister of State, following which the EU formally approved the grant.

“Implementation is set to begin. We already sent a team to UNICEF, which is one of the grants’ implementing partners, and we expect to announce major developments soon,” he added.

Adigwe noted that NIPRD was leveraging its mandate to build sustainable health security systems through pharmaceutical innovation.

Outlook: Local vaccine production within a decade

He projected that within the next decade, based on the roadmap and current efforts under the Presidential Initiative on Vaccine Development, Nigeria could have at least three to four companies locally manufacturing vaccines.

“We are happy to share the vaccine roadmap with stakeholders and partners interested in this important journey towards vaccine self-sufficiency.

“Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that no Nigerian is left behind in accessing lifesaving vaccines.”

He added that the grant was not just about research but about national security, economic resilience, and health equity.