The Nigerian stock market extended its gains on July 22, 2025, as the All-Share Index rose by 624.96 points to close at 132,451.73.

This marks a 0.47% increase from the previous day’s close of 131,826.77, driven by a noticeable uptick in trading activity.

Daily trading volume surged to 771.6 million shares, up from 706 million in the prior session.

Mirroring bullish price action, the total market capitalization inched up to N83.7 trillion, from N83.3 trillion, recorded across 32,734 deals.

On the leaderboard of top gainers, DANGOTE SUGAR and TIP shone brightly, posting impressive gains of 10.00% and 9.97%, respectively.

Meanwhile, ELLAH LAKES and LEGEND INTERNET led the losers’ chart, both shedding 10%.

In terms of volume, ACCESSCORP and ELLAH LAKES dominated the session, recording the highest number of traded shares.

Market summary

Current ASI: 132,451.73

Previous ASI: 131,826.77

Day Change: +0.47%

Year-to-Date Performance: +28.69%

Volume Traded: 771.6 million shares

Market Cap: N83.7 trillion

Top 5 gainers

DANGSUGAR: Up 10.00% to N56.10

TIP: Up 9.97% to N12.13

SOVRENINS: Up 9.84% to N1.34

ENAMELWA: Up 9.83% to N22.35

UPL: Up 9.82% to N6.15

Top 5 losers

ELLAHLAKES: Down 10.00% to N9.90

LEGENDINT: Down 10.00% to N5.31

FTNCOCOA: Down 9.91% to N6.09

MEYER: Down 9.79% to N17.05

THOMASWY: Down 9.73% to N3.06

Trading volume

The Nigerian Exchange recorded a daily trading volume of 771.6 million shares on July 22, 2025, up from 706 million shares in the previous session.

ACCESSCORP topped the volume chart with a robust 102.8 million shares traded.

ELLAHLAKES followed with 56.7 million shares, showing continued investor interest.

UBA ranked third with 48.2 million shares,

GTCO and WAPCO rounded out the top five with 32.7 million and 30.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

On the value side:

LAFARGE led with trades worth N3.8 billion,

Followed by GTCO at N3.1 billion, and ACCESSCORP at N2.7 billion.

UBA recorded N2.2 billion, while ZENITHBANK completed the top five with N1.8 billion in value traded.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

The SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) showed mixed results:

LAFARGE led the gainers with an 8.62% surge, followed by BUACEMENT (+4.01%), INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES (+1.09%), and FIDELITY (+0.93%).

On the flip side:

ARADEL declined 4.03%.

While NIGERIAN BREWERIES slipped 1.62%.

Market outlook

The market’s bullish momentum continues, with the All-Share Index firmly above the 132,000 mark, supported by strength in key equities.

If investor sentiment stays positive and the current rally avoids being seen as overstretched, the index may be on track to challenge the 135,000 level in the near term.