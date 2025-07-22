Complete Communications Limited (CCL), publishers of Nigeria’s foremost daily sports channels – Completesports.com and e-Complete Sports – have received the “Outstanding Legacy in Sports Journalism & Publication – 2025” Award at the International Prime Awards Asia-Africa 2025 held in Paris, France on Thursday, 17 July 2025.

The prestigious honour was officially conferred by Prime Awards & Events LLC, as earlier communicated in a Letter of Conferment dated 11th March 2025, addressed to the company’s Executive Director, Dr. Solomon Ojeagbase.

The award recognises Complete Communications Limited for its exceptional contributions to sports journalism and publishing, its innovative editorial approach, and its enduring impact on the industry through high-quality, consistent sports reporting.

The Paris ceremony, attended by dignitaries, global media executives, and thought leaders, celebrated transformative legacies in journalism, innovation, and enterprise across the two continents – Africa and Asia.

Appreciation by Dr. Solomon Ojeagbase

While receiving the award on behalf of Complete Communications Limited, Dr. Solomon Ojeagbase gave heartfelt appreciation remarks that captured the organisation’s journey and its future aspirations:

“This honour is not just a recognition of what Complete Communications Limited has achieved over the decades — it is a celebration of the vision, resilience, and passion that have fuelled our mission since inception.

“I humbly accept this award on behalf of our late Founder, staff past and present, and our loyal readers across Nigeria and beyond. This legacy was built brick by brick through dedication, ethical journalism, and a deep belief in the power of sports to inform, entertain, unite and inspire.

“We are immensely grateful to Prime Awards & Events LLC for this prestigious recognition. It energises us to keep pushing the boundaries of excellence in sports journalism. We dedicate this award to every aspiring sports journalist out there — may our journey continue to light your path.”

CCL Setting the Benchmark for Excellence

Founded by the late media icon, Pastor (Dr.) Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, Complete Communications Limited, has, for over three decades, been a trailblazer in sports media across Nigeria and the African continent. Its flagship brand, Complete Sports, has not only dominated newsstands but also set benchmarks in editorial integrity, innovation, and sports industry reportage.

The International Prime Awards Asia-Africa ceremony is widely regarded as a premier recognition platform for outstanding individuals and institutions driving progress across the two regions.

Complete Communications Limited’s latest award reaffirms its role as a beacon of journalistic excellence, industry leadership, and inspiration for future generations in the media landscape.