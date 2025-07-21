The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has denied claims circulating on social media that the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates was cancelled.

The Council confirmed that the examination was not nullified and announced that results will be released on or before Monday, August 4, 2025.

The announcement was made via a statement issued on Sunday by the Council’s Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina.

According to WAEC, the viral report alleged that the Council, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, had cancelled the examination due to widespread malpractice and digital leakage of question papers.

WAEC dismissed the publication as false and misleading, noting that it did not emanate from any official channel.

It further disclosed that the marking of scripts had just concluded, and the Council was preparing to release the results within the stated timeframe.

“The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has been drawn to a press release alleging the cancellation of the just concluded WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025. According to the press statement dated Saturday, July 19th, 2025, being circulated on social media platforms, the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with WAEC had canceled the said examination due to widespread of examination malpractice, coordinated leakage of question papers, and unauthorized digital dissemination of exam materials.

“The WAEC Management would like to state unequivocally that the spirious Press Statement being circulated did not emanate from the Council. The said examination has not been cancelled,” the statement read in part.

It added, “As a matter of fact, the marking of the scripts has just been concluded and results will be released on or before Monday, August 4, 2025.”

WAEC urged the general public and all stakeholders to disregard the fake report and rely only on updates shared via its verified social media handles and accredited media outlets.

It also reiterated that all official press statements are issued and signed by the Public Affairs Department on behalf of the Head of the National Office.

What you should know

In a related development, the Federal Ministry of Education also debunked the viral report claiming that the 2025 WASSCE had been cancelled. The Ministry described the publication as false, misleading, and intended to incite public panic.

The Ministry clarified that it did not authorize the cancellation of the WASSCE or any other public examination, nor did it issue a joint directive with WAEC to that effect. It added that no such collaboration ever took place.

It further noted that the 2025 National Examinations Council (NECO) examination is currently ongoing nationwide, as scheduled.

The Ministry urged students, parents, and education stakeholders to ignore the fake report and rely solely on official communication channels for updates.

The Ministry also highlighted its commitment to the integrity of national examinations and warned that individuals found circulating false information would be reported to law enforcement agencies for investigation and prosecution.