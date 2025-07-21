Oman’s Ministry of Labour has announced that starting August 1, 2025, engineers must obtain a Professional Classification Certificate from the Oman Society of Engineers (OSE) in order to renew or apply for work permits.

Without this certification, applications will be denied, regardless of the worker’s current employment status.

The requirement applies to all engineers, including those already employed in Oman and those seeking new positions.

To be eligible for a permit, engineers must complete the OSE certification process and have the certificate validated by the Sector Skills Unit (SSU) for engineering.

The Ministry has stated that the August 1 deadline is fixed, and no extensions will be granted.

A similar requirement will take effect on September 1, 2025, for professionals in accounting and finance roles. Affected positions include chief financial officers, auditors, financial controllers, and cost accountants. Individuals working in these roles will need a Professional Classification Certificate in Accounting, Finance, and Auditing, issued and approved by the relevant SSU.

Previously, foreign professionals in these sectors were not required to hold a local certificate. A university degree and a valid job offer from an Omani employer were generally sufficient for obtaining or renewing a work permit. According to the Ministry, the absence of a centralized accreditation process has contributed to inconsistencies in qualifications, skill verification, and job placement.

Some context

The new certification rules are part of Oman’s broader workforce development strategy, which includes efforts to standardize qualifications, raise professional standards, and encourage the employment of Omani nationals.

These measures are aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the country’s long-term development plan aimed at improving economic performance and reducing dependency on foreign labor in key sectors.

Under the new system, professionals are required to submit their documentation through a designated online portal. The certification process may involve additional time, effort, and costs for applicants, particularly those whose work permits are close to expiration.

What to know

Officials say the aim of the certification process is to ensure that workers possess the appropriate skills and credentials for their roles. It is also intended to improve transparency in the hiring process and enhance the overall quality of service delivery in both engineering and finance.

For those affected by the policy, the Ministry recommends reviewing the certification requirements promptly, preparing relevant documentation, and beginning the application process without delay. Those who do not complete the process on time may lose eligibility to work in Oman legally.

This policy change reflects a wider regional shift. Several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have introduced or strengthened professional licensing systems in recent years. These initiatives are designed to increase oversight, improve workforce quality, and support national employment goals.