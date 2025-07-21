The Nigerian Army has destroyed 14 illegal refining sites and seized over 350,000 litres of stolen petroleum products during a week-long joint operation across the Niger Delta region.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with other security agencies between July 14 and 20, targeted places in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states, leading to the arrest of 62 suspects linked to oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and related economic crimes.

This disclosure was made in a statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Jonah Danjuma, 6 Division, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“Troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army have apprehended 62 suspects associated with oil theft, vandalism and other related crimes in Niger Delta,” the source read in part.

It added, “Danjuma said the troops had continued to dismantle illegal bunkering enclaves and disrupt their supply chains, confiscating over 350,000 litres of stolen petroleum products across the joint operation area.”

Danjuma noted that the six illegal refining sites were deactivated near an abandoned wellhead in Joinkrama 4, Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

He stated that the equipment recovered from the site included six large ovens, reservoirs, and receivers containing about 300,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 21,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). A generator, welding machine, and several shovels were also seized.

More insights

In Ikwerre LGA, troops intercepted a Sienna vehicle with no registration number at Elele Town, transporting 32 sacks filled with over 1,920 litres of stolen AGO.

In Bayelsa State, troops deactivated four illegal refining sites and four dug-out pits around Biseni in Yenagoa LGA. Over 10,000 litres of stolen AGO and five cooking ovens were destroyed during the operation.

In Delta State, acting on a tip-off, troops arrested two suspects at Gana Road in Sapele LGA. Two boats loaded with 30 cellophane bags containing more than 1,500 litres of illegally refined AGO were seized.

Danjuma added that in Akwa Ibom State, troops have maintained a strong presence to disrupt oil theft networks and deny criminal elements operational freedom.

What You Should Know

In June 2025, troops under Operation Delta Safe deactivated 21 illegal refineries in one week and arrested 23 oil thieves during similar operations following a report by Nairametrics.

Oil theft and illegal refining continue to threaten Nigeria’s oil production and revenue, causing infrastructure damage and economic losses.

The current administration has prioritized increasing crude output to over 2.5 million barrels per day, making the fight against oil theft critical to meeting national targets.