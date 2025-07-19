Coronation Registrars Limited, a subsidiary of the Coronation Group, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first and only registrar services company in Nigeria to be awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification.

This internationally recognized certification signals the company’s unwavering commitment to operational rigour, client-centred service delivery, and a culture of continuous improvement.

As the capital market continues to evolve, Coronation Registrars is once again redefining excellence by aligning its operations with globally accepted quality standards.

With this certification, Coronation Registrars Limited has established itself as a market leader in quality standards, further reinforcing its unparalleled position in the registrar services space. ISO 9001:2015 is the global standard for quality management systems. It emphasizes risk-based thinking, performance metrics, leadership responsibility, and process consistency.

The certification process included an in-depth, independent assessment of Coronation Registrars’ policies, internal controls, client engagement systems, and strategic execution. Speaking on the achievement, Oluseyi Owoturo, Managing Director/CEO, said: “Our ISO 9001:2015 certification is not just a milestone—it is a public declaration of our promise to uphold excellence at every touchpoint. It validates the discipline behind our operations, the rigour of our service culture, and our relentless focus on creating value for our clients and stakeholders.”

The certification will further reinforce client confidence in Coronation Registrars’ suite of bespoke offerings, including its Coronation Virtual and ShareholderLive platforms. Coronation Virtual delivers secure, seamless e-meeting solutions tailored for listed companies, regulators, and stakeholders, enabling efficient decision-making, voting, and real-time collaboration across geographies. Shareholderlive offers a robust digital interface that empowers shareholders to monitor, manage, and optimise their holdings with complete transparency and accuracy.

As Nigeria’s capital markets become more technology-driven and regulatory expectations continue to rise, Coronation Registrars is investing in the future. This certification reflects its ability to deliver standardized, scalable, and high-integrity services. According to Olubanke James, head of Customer Experience at Coronation Registrars, “Achieving this certification took months of system refinement, stakeholder engagement, and internal audits. But more importantly, it signals that our internal processes meet the world’s most stringent quality standards.”

This accomplishment marks a pivotal step in the company’s journey to become Africa’s most trusted registrar services partner. It further reaffirms Coronation’s broader mission: To provide transformational solutions to Africa’s challenges and create sustainable wealth for generations to come.