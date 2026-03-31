The Women in Leadership Summit 2026, themed “Give to Gain: Power, Purpose and the Economics of Inclusive Leadership,” has concluded in Lagos, bringing together key voices from business, government, and development sectors to drive practical conversations on inclusive leadership and its economic impact.

Co-convened by The Conversationalist Ltd, Brooks & Blake Perception Ltd, and BusinessDay Media Ltd, the summit featured a series of high level engagements aimed at moving inclusion from theory to measurable results.

In her opening remarks, Co-convener and Chairperson of Brooks and Blake, Olufunmi Onajide, called for a shift in how leadership is defined and practiced, urging stakeholders to embed purpose and representation at the core of decision making.

The welcome address was delivered by Adenike Alao on behalf of Frank Aigbogun, who emphasized the role of leadership in shaping fair and sustainable economic systems.

Delivering the summit outlook, Mary Iwelumo of PwC Nigeria provided a strategic perspective on inclusive leadership within the public sector, highlighting its direct impact on governance and national development.

The summit’s panel session, titled “Power and Policy: Women Shaping Inclusive Economies,” featured contributions from Olaniyi Yusuf of Nigerian Economic Summit Group and Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye of Ford Foundation, among others. Discussions focused on governance, institutional leadership, and policy frameworks required to drive inclusive economic growth.

Further reinforcing the economic case for inclusion, Ireti Sam-Ogbu of Africa Finance Corporation highlighted how inclusive leadership strengthens institutions, improves risk management, and drives innovation by leveraging diverse perspectives. She emphasized that leadership must go beyond profit to define purpose and ensure that power is used to create long term value.

Goodwill messages at the summit reflected a broader national commitment to inclusive leadership. Mrs Funmi Omotosho, wife of the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, represented Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and stressed the need to move inclusion from aspiration to deliberate action. She noted that the summit reflects a shared commitment to building a more equitable and transformative society.

Also speaking, Patience Fakai, Commissioner of Kaduna State Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology, represented Uba Sani and outlined Kaduna State’s approach to inclusive governance. She highlighted ongoing investments in education, financial inclusion, and economic empowerment, stressing that sustainable development depends on expanding opportunities for women and young people through deliberate policy design.

A major highlight of the summit was the unveiling of the Women in Leadership Special Publication, which provides a framework for sustained engagement, accountability, and cross sector collaboration.

The summit concluded with a communiqué presented by Adenike Alao, reinforcing the need to sustain momentum beyond the event and translate conversations into action.

Reflecting on the outcomes of the summit, Co-Convener Ime Enang emphasized the importance of shared experiences and collective progress, noting that the platform created an opportunity for women to learn from one another and recognize that their challenges are not isolated. She also highlighted the critical role of mentorship and sponsorship in advancing women in leadership, adding that sustained progress will depend on active collaboration across media, policy, and business ecosystems.

In her closing reflections, Adenike Alao noted that the diversity of participants and the presence of key stakeholders reinforced the importance of the summit, adding that continued amplification of these conversations will be essential to driving long term impact.

The Women in Leadership Summit 2026 reinforces a clear message that inclusive leadership is not optional but essential for sustainable economic growth, stronger institutions, and long term national development.