The Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N204.7 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, marking a 34.1% increase from the N152.6 billion recorded during the same period in 2024.

The impressive growth was credited to the deployment of the B’Odogwu digital platform, a trade facilitation and automation system introduced in October 2024 as part of the service’s modernisation efforts.

This was disclosed by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Tenny Daniyan, during a media briefing at the Command’s headquarters in Lagos on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, as contained in an official statement published on the NCS’s X account on Friday.

According to him, the platform has enhanced transparency, accelerated cargo clearance, and significantly improved the efficiency of revenue collection.

“The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) Command has recorded an impressive 34.1% increase in revenue for the first half of 2025, collecting a total of N204,725,634,459.55. This represents a N52 billion rise compared to the N152,648,517,532.05 collected during the same period in 2024.

“The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Tenny Daniyan, made the announcement during a media briefing held at the Command in Lagos on Wednesday, 16 July 2025.

“He attributed the performance boost to the successful implementation of the B’Odogwu digital platform, which he described as a transformative tool in trade facilitation and revenue collection,” the statement read in part.

Comptroller Daniyan revealed that since the platform’s deployment, the Command has processed over N301.8 billion through the B’Odogwu system, with stakeholder compliance now exceeding 90%, despite initial implementation challenges.

More insights

According to Daniyan, the platform has improved transparency, expedited cargo clearance, and strengthened the overall efficiency of customs operations. PTML now records the fastest cargo clearance time in the country at just two hours, in line with the Time Release Study (TRS) standards. However, he noted that only declarations made with integrity benefit from this level of efficiency.

In terms of cargo activity, the Command received 52 vessels, handled 13,431 containers, and processed 30,400 assessments between January and June 2025. Daniyan further observed an expansion in international shipping routes, with vessels from the Far East and China now joining those from Europe and America, indicating growing global engagement with the terminal.

As the designated pilot command for the B’Odogwu platform, PTML has ramped up capacity-building efforts by conducting hands-on training for officers and clearing agents. The CAC confirmed that the training has been effective, with sessions ongoing to ensure widespread adoption and system efficiency.

While trade facilitation remains a top priority, Daniyan affirmed that the Command continues to maintain strong enforcement and anti-smuggling operations.

He also expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for selecting PTML for the pilot phase of B’Odogwu and congratulated him on his recent election as Chairman of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council, calling it a proud moment for Nigeria.