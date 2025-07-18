The Katsina State Government has approved the extension of maternity leave for nursing mothers in the state civil service from three months to four months and 10 days.

This was disclosed by Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu-Turaji, Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to Governor Dikko Radda, during a courtesy visit by officials of the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN).

The Principal Private Secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu-Turaji, said the decision to extend maternity leave was taken during a recent State Executive Council meeting.

He explained that the extension from three months to four months and 10 days was in line with the Islamic ‘Iddah’ period, a compulsory seclusion observed by widows.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the CS-SUNN Katsina chapter, Mr. AbdurRahman Abdullahi, noted that their visit was to advocate for a government policy that would provide six months of maternity leave for lactating mothers.

He added that the visit also aimed to advocate for increased funding and the timely release of Child Nutrition Funds, particularly the one-to-one matching grant for nutrition-sensitive interventions.

“Thanks be to Almighty Allah that the government is thinking ahead, as it has been consistent in paying the agreed funds,” he said.

Abdullahi expressed surprise at the maternity leave development, noting, “Interestingly, and unknown to us before the visit, maternity leave has already been extended from the earlier three months to four months and 10 days.”

He commended the Katsina State Government for the move, describing it as a strong show of commitment that will encourage and support nursing mothers in the state workforce.

“The effort emphasized the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and ensuring a healthy start for infants,” he added.

Nutrition investment crucial for development

Mr Muna Nzelibe, the CS-SUNN Programme Officer, said that improved investment in nutrition is crucial for sustainable development, economic prosperity, and the well-being of Nigerians.

According to him, with malnutrition affecting one in three people globally, and Nigeria having the second-highest number of stunted children, addressing this persistent public health concern gains significance.

“Stunting, associated with poor brain development and reduced productivity in adulthood, is of great concern in Katsina.

“65% of children under five are stunted, and 26.8% underweight, while 6.7% wasted, according to the NDHS 2023.

“Therefore, urgent concerted efforts are required to ensure these statistics improve.

“In recognition of these issues, the one-day breakfast meeting discussed the extension of paid maternity leave from three months to six months with full pay and raise awareness for the Child Nutrition Fund,” Nzelibe added.

Meeting resolutions and call to action

Nzelibe said that the resolutions of the meeting included a call to the state primary health care agency and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to ensure adequate funds for nutrition activities in the state.

He urged stakeholders to collaborate more closely with the government to support the effective implementation of the extended maternity leave policy.

The resolutions also emphasized the need to guarantee job security and create a supportive work environment for nursing mothers, while ensuring that policies are properly contextualized to prevent misuse.

Additionally, the participants agreed on the importance of maintaining synergy and continuous engagement with the State House of Assembly on nutrition-related matters.

They highlighted the need for robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to track nutrition activities, including the enforcement of the six-month paid maternity leave.