The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Thursday affirmed the election victory of Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, following the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State.

This is based on a unanimous decision by a five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Mohammed Garba.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had affirmed the election victory of the Edo State governor, Senator Okpebholo.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had, on April 2, 2025, dismissed the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate against the electoral victory of Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Justice Wilfred Kpochi of the Tribunal’s three-man panel delivered a unanimous judgment, stressing that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations of over-voting and electoral non-compliance.

Okpebholo’s Election Victory

Recall that the PDP and Ighodalo had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governor, and others for declaring Sen. Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the poll, alleging that the election was marred by irregularities.

Nairametrics also reported that Senator Monday Okpebholo and Dennis Idahosa were sworn in as governor and deputy governor of Edo State on November 12, 2024.

INEC had, in September 2024, declared Monday Okpebholo the winner of the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Faruk Kuta, announced that Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, who garnered 247,274 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, the PDP and its candidate approached the Tribunal for redress, insisting that the governor did not win with the majority of lawful votes cast.

The PDP and its candidate urged the tribunal to nullify INEC’s declaration of the APC and Okpebholo as winners, citing alleged non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, particularly regarding vote counting.

The petitioners subpoenaed INEC to produce the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used in 133 polling units where election results were disputed.

About 133 BVAS machines used in the governorship poll were eventually admitted by the tribunal as evidence.

However, the APC and Okpebholo’s legal team urged the tribunal to dismiss the petitions as baseless and lacking merit.

They argued that the petitioners failed to substantiate allegations of an “invalid” poll.

Ruling on the petition, Justice Wilfred Kpochi held that it is the petitioner’s duty to prove electoral malpractice allegations against INEC, not the other way round.

In its judgment on the appeal and cross-appeal, the Appeal Court held that the tribunal erred in admitting the BVAS machines as evidence as requested by the PDP candidate.

The Appeal court expunged the evidence of the 133 BVAS machines tendered at the tribunal by the petitioners, faulting the tribunal for “occasioning a miscarriage of justice.”

Furthermore, the Appeal Court held that the tribunal was correct to find that the PDP and its candidate “dumped” evidence on it without clearly demonstrating non-compliance and over-voting in line with the Electoral Act or switching on the said BVAS machines at the proceedings.

Subsequently, the Appeal Court dismissed the appeal and affirmed the judgment of the tribunal.

Parties then approached the Supreme Court for final redress.

Supreme Court judgement

Passing its verdict, Justice Mohammed Garba, dismissed Ighodalo’s appeal as lacking in merit.

The apex court held that the Appellant failed to provide credible and admissible evidence to substantiate his claim of over voting and irregularities.

“The Appellant did not satisfactorily discharge the burden of proof placed on him by the law,” the Supreme Court held.

The apex court eventually affirmed the election of Okpebholo.